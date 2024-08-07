The A's used Taylor Swift to troll the White Sox losing streak and it completely backfired

I don't know about you, but the Chicago White Sox weren't feeling 22 games lost in a row on Tuesday.

The MLB franchise that's having one of the worst seasons ever entered Tuesday's game on the road against the similarly hapless (but they've won more than Chicago has!) Oakland A's, who decided to do a little trolling before the contest.

The PA played 22 by Taylor Swift as the White Sox lineup got announced, which was a wink to Chicago's 21-game losing streak entering the game.

Well, guess what happened? The White Sox won! Take THAT!

Here's the moment that win streak ended, along with the reports about that song being played:

WHITE SOX WIN! WHITE SOX WIN! pic.twitter.com/VJPeiyPXJK — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 7, 2024

During the White Sox lineup introduction, Taylor Swift's "22" blares over the speakers. — Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) August 7, 2024

A's playing "22" by Taylor Swift against the White Sox during warmups 😬 — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) August 7, 2024

