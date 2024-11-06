Used to fast starts, stumbling Boston Bruins in unfamiliar territory

Jim Montgomery turned to his right and trudged down the tunnel towards the visitors locker room at Scotiabank Arena.

The Bruins head coach and his players moved past the windows of the rink's exclusive new social club — a venue that allows select fans a brief glimpse into an NHL team's journey.

Boston's ride has been largely unfamiliar and bumpy so far this season.

A franchise used to fast starts to the schedule, the Bruins sit below .500 at 6-7-1 on the heels of Tuesday's 4-0 shutout and that hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston didn't lose a seventh game in regulation in 2022-23 until Jan. 29 on the way to winning the Presidents' Trophy. Last season, the Bruins waited until Dec. 23 for their seventh regulation defeat.

Alarm bells aren't sounding. The mood, however, is decidedly different.

"It's unique right now," Boston defenceman Brandon Carlo said. "Our group as a whole is still very encouraged and positive for the most part. I don't think we want to get too far down on ourselves this early in the year."

It's also not hard to see where vast improvements are needed.

While the Bruins have been satisfied with their play at five-on-five of late, special teams remain a major issue.

Boston's power play tumbled to 29th overall heading into Wednesday night's action following an 0-for-6 performance in Toronto, while its penalty kill dropped to 20th after the Leafs connected on three of seven chances.

The Bruins, to make matters worse, are by far the most penalized roster in the league with 79 infractions across their 14 games — 12 more than the second-place Los Angeles Kings.

Montgomery's special teams have been, at minimum, in the top half of the league in his two previous seasons in charge since taking over from Bruce Cassidy. Boston's penalty kill ranked first in 2022-23 and seventh in 2023-24, while the power play was 14th and 12th, respectively.

"Our group's fine," Montgomery said. "We feel we're getting better. Our habits and details are growing."

The Bruins, who lost 8-2 in Carolina to the Hurricanes last Thursday, have experienced significant roster turnover in recent years — Patrice Bergeron's retirement before last season was the biggest change — but the likes of captain Brad Marchand and sniper David Pastrnak remain focal points.

Even those veterans have had tough starts.

Marchand, whose contract situation remains unresolved with unrestricted free agency looming next summer, was chewed out by Montgomery last month when a giveaway led to a goal. Pastrnak was then benched for the third period of Sunday's 2-0 victory over the Seattle Kraken after a similar turnover at an inopportune time.

Carlo said the leadership group's ability to handle tough moments, even personal ones, trickles down the lineup when the temperature is turned up.

"I'm trying to lead by example in that way and not come to the rink with a frown on my face," said the blueliner in his ninth NHL season. "It's hard when it's not as fun coming into the rink and having to look over video, but I feel like we're learning step by step.

"We're very blessed to play in this league and do what we do. Might as well enjoy it."

The Bruins' path the last two seasons didn't end in success.

They blew a 3-1 series lead and were upset in the first round of the playoffs by the Florida Panthers in 2023. The same club bested Boston again last spring in the second round on the way to winning the Stanley Cup.

"We've always started off really well, top of the league," Bruins forward Trent Frederic said. "It hasn't worked out … maybe this is a different little route we'll take. Not how you draw it up.

"But it's not bad to face adversity."

WHO'S WATCHING?

The Winnipeg Jets improved to an NHL-best 12-1-0 with Tuesday's 3-0 victory over the Utah Hockey Club, but only 12,932 fans were in attendance at the 15,325-seat Canada Life Centre.

That followed a gathering of 12,912 for Sunday's 7-4 triumph over the Tampa Bay Lightning at the league's smallest arena.

The Jets have topped 15,000 tickets sold just once this season when 15,225 people were in the building for an Oct. 28 visit by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

PETTEY'S PROBLEM

Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson signed an eight-year, US$92.8-million contract extension in March.

Things have not gone according to plan since pen hit paper.

Despite finding the scoresheet Tuesday for just the fifth time this season, the 25-year-old has only eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points in 44 combined regular-season and playoff games since agreeing to his new deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press