Used Cooking Oil Market Expected Worth USD 10.08 Billion by 2028 | Global Used Cooking Oil Industry Growth, Demand, Outlook and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Companies covered in used cooking oil market are Valley Proteins, Inc. (Virginia, U.S.), Proper Oils Co. Ltd. (London, U.K.), ABP Food Group (County Louth, Ireland), Arrow Oils Ltd. (Manchester, U.K.), Baker Commodities, Inc. (California, U.S.), Grand Natural, Inc. (California, U.S.), Oz Oils Pty. Ltd. (Queensland, Australia), Brocklesby Limited (Brough, U.K.), GreaseCycle (North Carolina, U.S.), MBP Solutions Ltd. (Neuchatel, Switzerland), and more players profiled

Pune, India, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global used cooking oil market size is expected to reach USD 10.08 billion by 2028 from USD 5.97 billion in 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period. The growing cognizance regarding sustainable energy resources can have an excellent impact on the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights™, in a report, titled “Used Cooking Oil Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 5.16 billion in 2020.

Rising utilization of cooking oil in several processed and ready to eat foods are likely to boost demand. The rising adoption of the product from households, restaurants, food joints, and café are likely to boost edible oil’s adoption. These factors are likely to foster the market’s development.

COVID-19 IMPACT:

The latest coronavirus outbreak has hampered the global supply chain for used cooking oil. The statewide lockdowns in virtually all nations have resulted in the closure of the foodservice business, greatly reducing the supply of used UCO to UCO processing companies. Because of limited product availability and a lack of staff, UCO recycling witnessed a dramatic drop. The impact on the foodservice business is similar to the impact on this market. Once the epidemic is under control, the re-establishment of the foodservice business and the re-production of UCO are likely to contribute to the increased demand for UCO.

Request Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/used-cooking-oil-market-103665

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Used Cooking Oil Market:

  • Valley Proteins, Inc. (Virginia, U.S.)

  • Proper Oils Co. Ltd. (London, U.K.)

  • ABP Food Group (County Louth, Ireland)

  • Arrow Oils Ltd. (Manchester, U.K.)

  • Baker Commodities, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Grand Natural, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Oz Oils Pty. Ltd. (Queensland, Australia)

  • Brocklesby Limited (Brough, U.K.)

  • GreaseCycle (North Carolina, U.S.)

  • MBP Solutions Ltd. (Neuchatel, Switzerland)

Market SEGMENTS:

Based on the source, the used cooking oil market is divided into two segments: food service and households. The growing dining-out culture has an impact on the expansion of the foodservice segment, thus uplifting the used cooking oil market share. The global expansion of cafes and restaurants has increased the demand for various UCOs.

Based on application, the market is classified into industrial usage, animal feed, and others. The extensive use of UCO in the manufacturing of fuels propels the expansion of the industrial application segment.

Geographically, the used cooking oil market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What Does the Report Highlight?

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, focusing on the variables that drive, repel, obstruct, and provide market possibilities. It also clarifies the segmentation table, the list of leading categories with statistics, and the variables that influence them. The competitive landscape of the market, the list of prominent players, and the major steps are also included in the study. Besides this, the report highlights the major industry developments of the market, current market trends, and other interesting insights into the used cooking oil market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/used-cooking-oil-market-103665

DRIVING FACTOR:

Increasing Initiatives to Thwart Oil Wastage and Bolster Business

Several governments throughout the world are increasing their efforts to raise public awareness by enacting legislation and regulations that encourage the use of recycled used UCOs. For example, in August 2019, the Indian government launched a scheme in 100 Indian cities to transform wasted UCO into biodiesel. The government also launched the Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) app in 2018 to collect the UCO. Channeling wasted UCO into biodiesel production also keeps used cooking oil out of the food chain. The UK Environmental Agency has established criteria for restaurants to follow when it comes to UCO disposal. The agency is sponsored by the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and works to prevent improper waste UCO disposal.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

Growing Focus on Sustainable Energy Sources to Push Development in Asia Pacific

Because of rising awareness about environmental welfare and sustainable energy resources, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow at a rapid pace. The growing number of enterprises in this region engaged in the collection, refinement, and processing of UCO will boost growth. Companies in North America and Europe are investing in the acquisition of UCO from Asian countries in order to meet their raw material need for biodiesel manufacturing. The evolution of the food and foodservice industries throughout the region also contributes to market growth.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

The ABP Food Group is investing in the growth of spent UCO processing for the creation of renewable energy. For example, in October 2017, the company committed USD 28.8 million to establish a green energy facility in the United Kingdom. The presence of several minor companies in the market, as well as their extensive production and distribution capacities, has resulted in market fragmentation around the world. Like Valley Proteins, Inc., Proper Oils Co. Ltd., and Baker Commodities, Inc., other significant competitors are focused on facility expansions, unique processing technology innovation, and collaborations to increase their market presence.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/used-cooking-oil-market-103665


Key Industry Development:

  • March 2020: Neste, a leading company in sustainability, announced the purchase of a U.S.-based collector and recycler of UCO, Mahoney Environmental, to create global waste and residue raw material platform that can fulfill the growing demand for renewable products.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

  • Global Used Cooking Oil Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Source

        • Food Services

        • Households

      • By Application

        • Industrial Usage

        • Animal Feed

        • Others

      • By Region

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/used-cooking-oil-market-103665

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

North America Vegetable Oils Market Projected to Reach 32.89 Million Tonnes by 2026; Increasing Demand for Natural and Healthy Edible Oils to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

North America Fats and Oils Market to Hit 36.60 Million Tonnes by 2026 | Soybean Oil to Emerge Dominant in Future, says Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Record mortgage lending helps TSB swing back to profit

    The Spanish-owned lender posted annual pre-tax profits of £157.5m against losses of £204.6m in 2020.

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Titans challenge: Winning in playoffs after blowing top seed

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Next up? Figuring out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. “We’ve won a lot of games ...," Vrabel said Monday. “But we haven't won a playoff game in two years and that's when you have to be at your bes

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Terry scores team-leading 23rd goal, Ducks beat Bruins 5-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik H

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the