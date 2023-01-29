I Used To Be A Cleaner, And This Is My Ultimate Guide On How To Deep Clean Your Pad

I'm here to help you become a deep-cleaning pro in 2023!

Hi! I’m Amy, and I was a cleaner for a couple of years before I started writing about all things shopping — and where possible, I like to combine those two skillsets.

So, I decided to pull together a list of products and methods that’ll guarantee you the most sparklingly satisfying deep clean you’ve ever completed. Because is there truly anything more fulfilling than a pristine pad?

First of all, make some time to clear any rubbish and empties away into some bin bags

If you're anything like me, then before you can get started scrubbing and wiping down your surfaces, you'll need to clear any rubbish that's built up since your last deep-clean (looking at you, empty shampoo bottles). I swear by this bloody massive roll of fifty sustainably-sourced bin bags!

£6.18 from Amazon

And be sure to keep your arms covered with these extra-long gloves

Aside from protecting you from the ickiest part of your home, these gloves are a great way to ensure your hands don't dry out *too* much from all the moisture you'll be dealing with. Plus, you get two pairs in a pack.

£9.99 from Amazon

Kick off your cleaning by tackling the spot you usually ignore, like the dreaded oven

This kit is handy because it tackles everything from your oven's racks to the inside of the machine itself! You can use the extra-strong bags to soak the racks (we'd always leave them on the sink's draining board while we went about the rest of our work), and you can wipe the inside of your cooker with the rest of the formula. I'm not sure exactly what makes this stuff so powerful, but I do know that it makes wiping off grime, grease, and burnt-on food incredibly easy after a couple of hours!

£7.99 from Amazon

Then use a multipurpose long duster to tackle hard-to-reach cobwebs and dirt

Its adjustable telescopic handle means it can reach everything from ceiling corners to mantlepieces, and its machine-washable head is fluffy enough to tackle even the hardest-to-reach dirt.

£9.99 from Amazon

Got pets, or just have a lot of hair? These copper lint rollers are basically a must-have

You can't always sweep or brush away stubbornly-ingrained hair before you start cleaning, so these TikTok-famous tools are a great way to *truly* clear your soft furnishings before you start scrubbing. Plus, you get two in a pack.

£4.40 from Amazon

It's not truly a deep clean if you don't tackle any damp or mould, so make sure you've got this highly-rated spray

Almost every home I cleaned had some degree of mould – it's just part of living in a colder, wetter country. This fast-acting spray from cleaner-approved brand HG is seriously effective, and it's super easy to use too! Just spray it onto any affected surfaces, wait for about half an hour, and wipe it away to reveal a mildew-free surface underneath (ugh, so satisfying).

£7.25 from Amazon

Magic erasers will address any smudges or stains – even crayon marks on the walls

NGL, the first time I saw these in our storeroom I thought they were a little gimmicky – but having used them for everything from soap-encrusted sinks to doors and walls with worked-in grime, I've been forced to take it all back. They only need a little water to work their magic, and you get ten in a pack.

£6.98 from Amazon

And tackle gunky grouting and rusty taps with this amazing cream cleaning paste

This stuff is a must-have for any pro. Made up of gritty cleaning beads suspended in a gel, so it grinds away at tough stains without damaging the surface beneath. It's suitable for use on most hard surfaces (think ceramic tiles, barbecues, pots and pans, and more!)

£2.99 from Amazon

And use this bestselling pair of brushes to get into all the tightest spots

This pack of two has everything you need to tackle a variety of angles and surfaces. The brush heads include a stiff-bristled rectangular shape for cleaning things like grouting, a very thin, pointed brush for super-narrow spaces, and a smaller, flat-top brush for cleaning spots like the rim around your taps (my pet peeve usually).

£16.72 from Amazon

Got a spot on your sofa or carpet you need gone ASAP? I've tried so many stain removers, but this is my go-to for soft furnishings

I've always been amazed by how quickly this stuff gets to work (it does what I need it to in about 20 minutes). Just dampen the spot you want to clean to loosen the stain, run the handy brush of this cleaner over it, and wait for it to dry – you won't even need to vacuum over it, which is especially useful amid the chaos of spring cleaning.

£2.75 from Amazon

Tackle everything from glass to your microwave with some white vinegar

I used to have to stock my trolley with supplies before work, which meant space was at a premium. White vinegar was always really handy, because it does so many jobs from just one product. I particularly love it for cleaning glass (it gives the perfect streak-free finish), and it's great for removing hard water stains from toilets, washing machines, and showers too. This one smells of lemon, so you won't even have to deal with that vinegar-y scent. (Side note: you can add a dash of this to a bowl of water, pop it in your microwave, and turn it on for a couple of minutes before letting the steam loosen any dirt for a super-simple wipe-down).

£8.99 from Amazon

Banish stubborn limescale stains from your loo with this clever pumice stone

You can scrub and scrub at those ~ominous~ stains in your toilet bowl all you like, but the truth is a regular brush just isn't going to cut it with old, worked-in hard water stains. I heard about using a pumice stone to get rid of it from a coworker, and I haven't looked back since – I used it on my own loo when I first moved in as the previous tenants hadn't tackled it, and it made having guests over *much* less embarrassing.

£7.49 from Amazon

And for a more general deep clean, Dr. Beckmann's foaming toilet cleaner is ideal

Not only is the foaming element of this cleaner kind of fun, it's also a great way to ensure your loo is being ~thoroughly~ cleaned. I love that this toilet reaches below the surface of your toilet and tackles light limescale buildup and grime. Plus, it doesn't hurt that it cuts down on your scrubbing time.

£3 from Amazon

Of course, you're going to need a good all-purpose spray for wiping down your surfaces

When you're doing a *truly* deep clean, the smell of chemicals can overwhelm your home. Aside from helping to break down dirt, grease, and grime, this plant-based, nontoxic spray smells really refreshing and light.

£2.75 from Amazon

Going over all your floors with a good vacuum cleaner is good vacuum cleaner is clearly an essential step in any deep cleaning session

I usually couldn't care less about brand names, but when it comes to actually *cleaning* the most important thing is suction power – and Henry hoovers win out every time. This Turbo one packs a seriously powerful motor and comes with various heads to tackle everything from your carpet to your car.

£139.95 from Amazon

And mopping your floors until they're sparkling is the perfect way to finish up the main bulk of your cleaning

I'm genuinely not sure how I lived without this genius spinning-drain mop. Not only does it dry your mop head out faster so it won't fester in the bucket afterwards, but it *also* gets your floors dry more quickly (which is crucial if you're 1) in a rush, 2) dealing with sensitive flooring like hardwood or marble, or 3) both). I love that the drain is pedal-operated, because plunging a mop down into the push-down kinds can be surprisingly tiring! Oh, and that wide microfibre mop head is no joke either – I find it covers a *way* bigger surface area and picks up much more dirt than the regular string kinds.

£31.49 from Amazon

Now the big jobs are done, it's time to tackle a couple of fiddly little bits. Like making your reflective surfaces shiny

These cloths will clean and polish smooth surfaces like door handles, oven knobs, and more, and they're fab for dusting too. The soft fabric will distribute pressure really evenly, so you won't have to worry about streaks. Plus, you get ten in a pack.

£9.20 from Amazon

And finally, cover up those nasty chemical smells with this gorgeous air freshener

I know this one is a little boujie, but I swear it's worth it to have a genuinely fresh scent in your home after all those harsh-smelling chemicals. Customers swear by its light lemongrass and linen scent, with many saying it's super long-lasting.

£9.99 from Amazon

But also put processes in place to help you keep up the cleanliness — like this antibacterial fridge liner

You can cut this liner to fit your crisper drawer exactly! Its washable material allows air to circulate around your fresh produce, ensuring it doesn't go off any sooner than it should. People say it's eliminated rotting veg odours, kept their fridge clean, and reduced their food waste – what's not to like?!

£2.85 from Amazon

Prevent any future build-up of limescale with this genius descaler ball

Mineral deposits will collect in between its mesh wires rather than building up in your kettle. You'll be able to remove and rinse it quickly and easily whenever you need to.

£2.29 from Amazon

And apply rim blocks to your loo to keep it fresh between scrubs

When you apply one of these to the rim of your toilet bowl, it'll release a fresh smell and some helpful cleaning liquid into your loo every time you flush. Each rim block will last you for up to 240 flushes.

£1.60 from Amazon

This shower shield solution will protect your unit from hard water buildup and soap scum

It works on ceramic, glass, and metal! Apply the solution to the desired area twice and wait for it to dry before buffing the surface with a dry cloth — it'll repel dirt and water for up to three months.

£10.82 from Amazon

Use some clever liners if you want to avoid having to deep clean the oven for as long as possible

They can withstand temperatures of up to 260°C, and you can just remove them and clean them with washing-up liquid when they get a bit grimy. They're dishwasher-safe too, so there's basically no excuse to let your oven reach chip shop levels of grease again.

£5.19 from Amazon

And use these handy silicone strips to keep that awkward crack between your oven and countertops clean

You can trim these strips to fit the width of your countertops, and because they're heat-resistant up to 230°C, you won't have to worry about them getting burned either. The material is waterproof and stain-resistant – you can wipe these down when those inevitable spills happen.

£7.99 from Amazon

Finally, use these drop-in drain sticks to stop any gunk or hair from building up

Drains are really annoying to clean, so once you've tackled yours, you'll want to put off doing so again for as long as possible. These enzyme-packed sticks slowly dissolve, breaking down whatever's in your drain with them, and leave a nice smell behind 'em too.

£6.86 from Amazon

