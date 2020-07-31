I Used This Blemish-Busting Tonic for a Month to Tackle My Stubborn Maskne

Photo credit: Cocokind

Problem: I have stubborn chin and jawline pimples — as soon as one disappears, another pops up. And having to wear a mask while out in public isn't helping.

Solution: The Cocokind Turmeric Tonic, a leave-on spot treatment.

Phone, keys, wallet, face mask: They're necessities for leaving the house these days. In my daily strolls and bike rides, I make sure to mask up, even if I only cross paths with a few people. It's for the sake of everybody's health. But like many, I've been experiencing a bout of maskne (that's mask acne) as a result. My chin is my skin problem area, as that's where flare-ups due to hormones and stress usually occur.

Many experts advise against using chemical exfoliants like retinol and alpha hydroxy acids to treat maskne, since the skin will only become more irritated with daily mask-wearing. Gentler ingredients are the way to go here, which is why Cocokind's Turmeric Tonic is such a lifesaver.

This tonic is a reviewer-favorite spot treatment for being a mostly plant-based, acne-fighting formula that goes on completely sheer. So sheer, in fact, that you can wear it under makeup, moisturizer, and sunscreen. Its key ingredients include the following:

As you might guess from this ingredients list, the tonic also smells incredible. It's like a ginger wellness shot for your skin.

In my month-long trial, I found that the Turmeric Tonic is more effective on pimples that are on the precipice of emerging, rather than on whiteheads or anything that looks poppable — it also stings a little more when you apply it to these types of pimples. Staying consistent with using it both day and night over the course of a few weeks seemed to be the key to its success, as applying the tonic daily helped to shorten the lifespan of new blemishes that popped up.

I like that the Tumeric Tonic is a clear liquid (as opposed to a gel or cream) that dries within seconds of applying, making it more practical to use for neck and back acne than other treatments that need more time to absorb. This also meant that I could wear it under a face mask without worrying about it rubbing off! However, I noticed a slight tightening effect that it would have on skin after drying that sometimes felt a little tingly. Nothing painful, but certainly noticeable for a few minutes.

Several reviewers have also noted the slight design flaw of the product's rollerball applicator. This rollerball not only raises some hygienic concerns, but it also disperses way too much of the Turmeric Tonic if you're not careful. Never squeeze on the tube as you're applying it, as the lightest dab will be enough.

Packaging drawbacks aside, I love that this line of gentle, superfood-based skincare is much more affordable than other luxe, clean-beauty brands. This product only costs $11, which is pretty comparable to drugstore spot treatments — and the entire brand is cruelty-free.

In this new normal, a small adjustment to the skincare routine like the Cocokind Turmeric Tonic is helping me fight blemishes and skin irritation while taking necessary safety precautions each day.

