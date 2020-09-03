Update: USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Sveriges Riksbank

USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT SEP 03, 2020

Transaction type:  Reverse Transaction
Operation type: Liquidity providing
Tender date: SEP-03-2020
Time for submission of bids 14.00-14.30 (CEST)
Start date: SEP-08-2020
Maturity date: NOV-30-2020
Duration: 83 days
Offered volume: 10.0 bln 
Min bid amount:  100 mln
Maximum bid amount:  4.0 bln
Max number of bids: 10
Lowest interest supplement: 0.25 percentage points
Min bid rate: 0.32 %
Allocation time: 15.00 (CEST) on Tender date

Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CEST) on Sept 03, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se


 

 

 

 

 

 

 