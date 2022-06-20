USD 78.9 Bn Global Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market to Grow at a CAGR of [26.9%], Forecast Report by 2028 | Growing On road Vehicles are Rising the Demand of Market | Key Players, Market Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·11 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market finds that increasing demand for remote diagnostic technology in the automotive industry, the growing willingness of governments to mandate telematics services and the growing demand for vehicle connectivity and intelligence are the major driving factors in the growth of the Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market in coming years. In addition, potential benefits such as improved customer retention, improved profitability, and streamlined billing processes offered by usage-based car insurance are augmenting the growth of the Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market in recent years.

The Global Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 78.9 Billion in the year 2028.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 18.9 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.9% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Package (PHYD, PAYD), by Technology (OBD-II, Smartphone, Black Box, Embedded Telematics), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/usagebased-insurance-ubi-market-1658/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Security and Financial Savings

UBI allows insurers to transform customer relationship management with regular reports, advice, and adjusted monthly invoices rather than annual renewal-based relationships. By providing drivers with transparency and cost control, insurers can increase brand loyalty, improve customer retention and secure new businesses. Vehicle-based insurance can also help to assess risk more accurately, price policies, and optimize & mitigate risk. This allows insurers to always afford insurance policies and emphasize the types of new customers they should target. Even customers who do not have car insurance can use the aggregated driving data to narrow down their risk profile. Therefore, the benefits of usage-based car insurance, such as improved customer retention, improved profitability, and streamlined billing processes, are driving the growth of the Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market.

Increasing Adoption of Telematics and Connected Cars

Telematics has become mainstream in automobiles at an astonishing speed. Vehicle telematics can help improve driving behaviour & road safety and adjust premiums through Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market (UBI). According to the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), the telematics industry is estimated to be worth US $750 billion by 2030. There are two main reasons for the growth of the telematics industry. First, the growing willingness of governments to mandate telematics services such as emergency calls that are already taking place in the European Union and Russia. Second, the growing demand for vehicle connectivity and intelligence.

According to the LexisNexis Risk Solutions white paper, in 2017, 80-90% of car insurance buyers had telematics-enabled insurance. According to IMS (Intelligent Mechatronic Systems), the automotive telematics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23-24% over the next few years as government regulations and technology penetration improve. With the growing demand for connected car services, insurers can also support their customers in emergencies, resulting in time savings and streamlined billing processes. Therefore, the increasing adoption of connected car services will have a significant impact on the consumption-based car insurance market.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 26.9% during the forecast period.

  • The Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 18.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 78.9 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/usagebased-insurance-ubi-market-1658/0

Benefits of Purchasing Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market Reports:       

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market:

  • Package

    • PHYD

    • PAYD

  • Technology

    • OBD-II

    • Smartphone

    • Black Box

    • Embedded Telematics

  • Vehicle Type

    • Passenger Vehicle

    • Commercial Vehicle

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/usagebased-insurance-ubi-market-1658

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market Highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

North America Holds Largest Market Share

North America accounted to have the largest growth in the Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market in 2021. This growth is accounted owing to the increase in demand for UBI services in countries like Canada. The Canadian Automobile Association`s support initiative to promote vehicle safety which helps in the growth of the Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market. In July 2018, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) introduced a new car insurance program, CAA My Pace, for rare drivers. In this program, the driver pays for every 1,000 km of mileage. The new program has helped modernize Ontario's insurance by allowing drivers to have insurance based on their mileage and monitoring the amount they pay.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Package (PHYD, PAYD), by Technology (OBD-II, Smartphone, Black Box, Embedded Telematics), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

List of Prominent Players in the Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market:

  • Allianz SE

  • Allstate Insurance Company

  • ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

  • AVIVA PLC

  • AXA

  • Cambridge Mobile Telematics

  • Danlaw Inc.

  • Desjardins Group

  • The Box Limited

  • Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc.

  • Liberty Mutual Insurance

  • Mapfre S.A.

  • Metromile Inc.

  • Nationwide

  • Octo Technology

  • Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

  • Sierra Wireless

  • State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

  • TomTom International BV

  • Unipol Sai Assicurazioni S.P.A.

  • Verizon Communication Inc.

  • Vodafone Automotive S.P.A.

  • Zubie Inc.

Recent Developments:

December 2020: Progressive Corporation has introduced Snapshot ProView, a voluntary UBI and fleet management program for small business owners. Depending on the type of vehicle and the type of business, many customers can save 8% and some can save up to 18% in the initial period.

December 2020: IMS announced that Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies has selected a new commercial fleet insurance program called Track MRI (Monitor, React).

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market?

  • How will the Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market?

  • What is the Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market throughout the forecast period?  

This market titled “Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered

• Package

   ° PHYD

   ° PAYD

• Technology

   ° OBD-II

   ° Smartphone

   ° Black Box

   ° Embedded Telematics

• Vehicle Type

   ° Passenger Vehicle

   ° Commercial Vehicle

• Region

   ° North America

   ° Europe

   ° Asia Pacific

   ° Latin America

   ° Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered

• North America

   ° U.S.

   ° Canada

   ° Mexico

• Europe

   ° U.K

   ° France

   ° Germany

   ° Italy

   ° Spain

   ° Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific

   ° China

   ° Japan

   ° India

   ° South Korea

   ° South East Asia

   ° Rest Of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

   ° Brazil

   ° Argentina

   ° Rest Of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

   ° GCC Countries

   ° South Africa

   ° Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

• Allianz SE

• Allstate Insurance Company

• ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

• AVIVA PLC

• AXA

• Cambridge Mobile Telematics

• Danlaw Inc.

• Desjardins Group

• The Box Limited

• Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc.

• Liberty Mutual Insurance

• Mapfre S.A.

• Metromile Inc.

• Nationwide

• Octo Technology

• Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

• Sierra Wireless

• State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

• TomTom International BV

• UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.P.A.

• Verizon Communication Inc.

• Vodafone Automotive S.P.A.

• Zubie Inc.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/usagebased-insurance-ubi-market-1658/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

  • Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market to Reach Valuation of USD 3,042.2 Million by 2028 - The growth of online stores and e-commerce purchasing is Driving the Market Growth.

  • Cannabis Testing Market to Reach USD 2,669.45 Million by 2028.

  • B2B Payments Market to Reach 1,618.15 USD Billion by 2028.

  • Electric Truck Market to Reach Valuation of USD 1686.6 Million by 2028 - The Government's Focus on Zero-Emission Cars and Rules will Encourage the Use of Electric Trucks in the E-Commerce and Automotive Industries.

  • Ethanol Market to Reach Valuation of USD 117.5 Billion by 2028 – Changing Lifestyle and Disposable Income among the Global Population Drives the Market.

  • Green Hydrogen – The Future Fuel Set to Witness 50 - Fold Growth Increasing Investments & Government Policies to Boost Global Green Hydrogen Market.

  • Green Chemicals Market to Reach Valuation of 16684.27 USD Million by 2028; Increasing Adoption of Packaging Which is Bio-based is Driving the Market.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Planche Collective is making space for marginalized skateboarders in Montreal

    Cheers ring through Montreal's Jarry Park as skateboarders race down a hill on a cool and windy Sunday afternoon. They smack their boards on the concrete, taking turns facing off in a friendly match as part of Planche Collective's biweekly skate sessions. The collective was started last year with the mission of creating a barrier-free space for women, queer, trans, Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour to get into skateboarding — regardless of skill level. Seeing a lack of welco

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Jon Cooper: Lightning focused on bigger picture after Game 1 loss

    Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper says his team is focused on the bigger challenge of winning a seven-game series to lift the Stanley Cup rather than dwelling on stumbling out of the gate in Game 1.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Canada's Aurelie Rivard wins gold at world para swimming championships

    MADEIRA, Portugal — Canada's Aurelie Rivard won her second title of the world para swimming championships on Friday, finishing first in the women's 100-metre freestyle S10 race at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Rivard, from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., took top spot in 59.43 seconds. Hungary's Bianka Pap was second in 1:01.19 and Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands was third in 1:01.25. “I'm a little surprised with my time due to my last 72 hours," said Rivard, who didn't finish the 400 fr

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho