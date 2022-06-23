USD 77+ Billion Global Cosmeceuticals Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 7.9% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Cosmeceuticals Market finds that increasing consumer awareness of appearance, the shift from synthetic personal care products to organic products, demand for natural/organic products, increasing disposable income in emerging nations, and the availability of technologically advanced & user-friendly cosmetic products are some factors that are influencing the growth of the Cosmeceuticals Market. However, fraudulent or deceptive marketing methods wherein false claims are made to draw consumers’ attention are hampering the growth of the Cosmeceuticals Market.

The Global Cosmeceuticals Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 77.4 Billion in the year 2028.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 49.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Cosmeceuticals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Specialty Stores, Online Platform), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Rising Customer Consciousness about Skin & Hair Care

Nowadays, consumers are more inclined to seek out and stick to daily routines with wellness-oriented, mindfulness-oriented cosmetic items. In this setting, skincare routines become not only a necessary ritual but also a means of increasing brand retention and lifetime value. According to GartnerL2's Q3 Digital Beauty IQ research, across all retailers, skincare growth is being driven by auxiliary product categories utilized in multistep skin care routines, such as serums, treatments, and masks. In addition, a major focus on activities by government agencies and industry participants to raise general awareness of skin and hair health has resulted in a greater number of people utilizing these products globally. The rising awareness among the customers regarding the skin care and hair care regime has led to a rise in the growth of the Cosmeceuticals Market.

High Use of Advance Technology Drives the Market

Virtual advisors are being used by more skincare brands and stores, including Sephora, Kiehl's, Vichy, and Bobbi Brown. These advisors help to chat directly with customers in real-time, uncover their wants and worries, offer products, and help them through the sales process. This is similar to the type of consultation that customers receive in stores, but it is significantly different because it is now available online over the internet. Cosmeceutical brands are growing because of the availability of information online. Technology is allowing firms to overcome impediments in product expansion, which in turn, boosts the growth of the Cosmeceuticals Market. For instance, Jean-Paul Agon, CEO of L’Oreal, has been a vocal proponent of the need for digital solutions for beauty consumers. In addition, the development of novel active ingredients using modern technologies such as plant stem cell technology and nanotechnology is propelling the growth of the Global Cosmeceuticals Market in recent years.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the Cosmeceuticals market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% during the forecast period.

  • The Cosmeceuticals market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 49.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 77.4 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Cosmeceuticals market.

Segmentation of the Global Cosmeceuticals Market:

  • Product Type

    • Skin Care

    • Hair Care

    • Oral Care

  • Distribution Channel

    • Supermarkets & Specialty Stores

    • Online Platform

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the pharmaceutical industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Cosmeceuticals Market Highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing focus on strategic partnerships by the market players with a focus on new product launches. In addition, the rising population and the increasing dermatological disorders resulting from unhealthy lifestyles may drive the growth of the Cosmeceuticals Market in this region in the years to come.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cosmeceuticals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Specialty Stores, Online Platform), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

List of Prominent Players in the Cosmeceuticals Market:

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Procter & Gamble

  • Sabinsa Corporation

  • L’Oréal

  • Allergan

  • AVON

  • Estee Lauder

  • Unilever

  • Beiersdorf

  • Croda International PLC

Recent Developments:

March 2021: L’Oreal purchased a minority investment in Swiss environmental tech start-up Gjosa, which develops unique water-saving solutions.

January 2021: Target Corp. agreed to sell its online beauty and skin care business unit Dermstore to British e-commerce company THG Holdings for $350 million in cash.

January 2021: L’Oreal signed an agreement to acquire the Japanese company Takami Co., which develops, and markets products licensed by the skincare brand Takami, owned by Doctor Hiroshi Takami, founder of two eponymous dermatological clinics in Tokyo.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Cosmeceuticals Market?

  • How will the Cosmeceuticals Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Cosmeceuticals Market?

  • What is the Cosmeceuticals market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Cosmeceuticals Market throughout the forecast period?  

This market titled “Cosmeceuticals Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered

• Product Type

   ° Skin Care

   ° Hair Care

   ° Oral Care

• Distribution Channel

   ° Supermarkets & Specialty Stores

   ° Online Platform

• Region

   ° North America

   ° Europe

   ° Asia Pacific

   ° Latin America

   ° Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered

• North America

   ° U.S.

   ° Canada

   ° Mexico

• Europe

   ° U.K

   ° France

   ° Germany

   ° Italy

   ° Spain

   ° Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific

   ° China

   ° Japan

   ° India

   ° South Korea

   ° South East Asia

   ° Rest Of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

   ° Brazil

   ° Argentina

   ° Rest Of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

   ° GCC Countries

   ° South Africa

   ° Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

• Johnson & Johnson

• Procter & Gamble

• Sabinsa Corporation

• L’Oréal

• Allergan

• AVON

• Estee Lauder

• Unilever

• Beiersdorf

• Croda International PLC

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

