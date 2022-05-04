USD 62+ Billion Sports Nutrition Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 8.1% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·11 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Sports Nutrition Market, finds that the increasing inclination of consumers towards physical fitness is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising availability of a variety of the formulation such as ready-to-drink, gels, bars, and powders, the total Global Sports Nutrition Market is estimated to reach USD 62.7 Billion by the year 2028.

The Global Market is revenue at USD 39.3 Billion in the year 2021, projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

Furthermore, the increase in shift of consumers towards healthy nutritional foods is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Sports Nutrition Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Sports Supplements, Sports Drinks, Sports Foods, Meal Replacement Products), by Application (Pre-workout, Post-workout, Weight Loss, Others), by Formulation (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Soft gels), by Consumer Group (Children, Adult, Geriatric), by Consumer Group by Activity (Heavy Users, Light Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/sports-nutrition-market-1532/request-sample

(Grab Your Free Sample Report Now)

  • The report analyzes the Sports Nutrition market competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors.

  • An Exclusive study come up with Vantage Market Research experienced researchers projected value of USD 62.7 Billion at a CAGR of 8.1%.

  • It offers additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in the coming years.

  • The sample report includes Latest Drivers and Trends in the Market.

  • Comprehensive information on factors that will assist Sports Nutrition market growth during the next five years.

  • The report offers predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Comprehensive study involving market types, application and end-users.

  • To understand more about Market Dynamics, get access to our free sample report.

Market Dynamics:

Rising Preferences of a Healthy and Fit Lifestyle to Boost Sports Nutrition Market

The increasing inclination of consumers towards physical fitness is anticipated to augment the growth of the Sports Nutrition Market in the years to come. This is due to the willingness to pay more for healthier alternatives, changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable income of the consumers. Consumers are more concerned about their health these days. Athletes and anyone who engages in severe physical activity are increasingly turning to sports nutrition solutions. Increased engagement in sports, health clubs, sports clubs, and gyms, as well as an increasing emphasis on remaining healthy and in shape is further supporting the market growth. These are some of the major factors that are propelling the sports nutrition business forward. Furthermore, due to the benefits it provides, customers are predicted to adjust their preferences toward healthy nutritious foods, which is expected to boost total demand.

The Sports Nutrition Market covers the following key insights & findings:

  • Exclusive Summary: Basic statistics on the global Sports Nutrition market.

  • The changing effect on market dynamics: global part provides driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

  • View 2022-2028 by type, end user and region/nation.

  • Evaluate industry by market segments, countries/regions, manufacturers/companies, revenue share and sales of these companies in these various regions of major countries/regions (2022-2028).

  • Understand the structure of the Sports Nutrition market by identifying its various sub-segments.

  • Researchers shed light on market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

  • It offers massive data about the trending factors that will influence the progress of the market.

  • In-depth understanding of Sports Nutrition Market drivers, restraints, and major micro markets.

  • Regional analysis: Asia Pacific Region to Stand Firm on its Leading Position in the industry.

  • Free Report Customization: This report can be customized according to specific client needs.

  • Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, comprising R&D, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, agreements, partnerships, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and regionally.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/sports-nutrition-market-1532/0

Benefits of Purchasing Sports Nutrition Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of Global Sports Nutrition Market:

  • Product Type

    • Sports Supplements

    • Sports Drinks

    • Sports Foods

    • Meal Replacement Products

    • Weight Loss Products

  • Application

    • Pre-Workout

    • Post-Workout

    • Weight Loss

    • Others

  • Formulation

    • Tablets

    • Capsules

    • Powder

    • Soft Gels

    • Liquid

    • Gummies

  • Consumer Group

    • Children

    • Adult

    • Geriatric

  • Consumer Group by Activity

    • Heavy Users

    • Light Users

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/sports-nutrition-market-1532

Availability of a Variety of the Formulation to Accelerate Market Growth

The growing availability of a variety of the formulation such as ready-to-drink, gels, bars, and powders is anticipated to augment the growth of the Sports Nutrition Market within the estimated period. Manufacturers are enhancing the nutritional value of their products by adding novel flavours and useful components. Natural ingredients, caffeine, and reduced sugar content, for example, are used in ready-to-drink beverages. Ready, a sports nutrition company introduced a sports drink with superfruits and B-vitamins in flavours like blue raspberry, peach mango, berry lemonade, fruit punch, orange passion, strawberry banana, mixed berry, and black cherry in February 2021. However, the limited adoption of sports nutrition due to the negative perception among the majority of consumers is expected to hamper the growth of the market in the years to come. Moreover, the rising trend of online marketing along with increasing e-commerce industry is also expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the market within the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/sports-nutrition-market-1532/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The Report on Sports Nutrition Market Highlights:

  • Assessment of the Market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

North America Dominated the Global Sports Nutrition Market

North America held the largest shares in 2021. This is due to the increasing need and use of supplements in the region. Furthermore, the market's regional growth is likely to be fueled by rising health awareness. Additionally, the existence of a significant number of competitors in the region, as well as rising consumer demand for nutritional foods, is projected to drive the growth of the Sports Nutrition Market in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Sports Nutrition Market:

  • Iovate Health Sciences

  • Abbott

  • Quest Nutrition

  • PepsiCo

  • Cliff Bar

  • The Coca-Cola Company

  • Muscle Pharm

  • The Bountiful Company

  • Post Holdings

  • BA Sports Nutrition

  • Cardiff Sports Nutrition

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Sports Supplements, Sports Drinks, Sports Foods, Meal Replacement Products), by Application (Pre-workout, Post-workout, Weight Loss, Others), by Formulation (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Soft gels), by Consumer Group (Children, Adult, Geriatric), by Consumer Group by Activity (Heavy Users, Light Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/sports-nutrition-market-570035

Recent Developments:

March, 2022: Muscle Pharm Corporation announced it will be expanding into the ready-to-drink protein category with the launch of its new whey protein drink line in the summer of 2022. The new high protein beverage line will be marketed under the leading Muscle Pharm brand, will contain over 20g of protein, be sugar free, and will be available in multiple flavors.

September, 2021: Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. announced that it has acquired the right to use the same plant-based amino acid formulation underlying its flagship Rejuvenate muscle health products to develop a new higher dosage formulation for the sports nutrition market. The first product to be launched using this higher dosage formulation will be JAKTRX Pro Amino essential amino acids.

Key Questions Answered in Electric Scooter Market Report:

  • Which manufacturing technology is used for Sports Nutrition Market?

  • What developments are happening in that technology?

  • What trends are causing these developments?

  • Who are the global key players in this market?

  • What are your company profile, your product information and contact information?

  • What was Global Market Status of Sports Nutrition industry?

  • What was capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

  • What is current Market Status Sports Nutrition Industry?

  • What is the market competition in this industry, both company and country wise?

  • What's Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

  • What should be Entry Strategies, Economic Impact Countermeasures, and Marketing Channels for Sports Nutrition industry?

This report titled “Sports Nutrition Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered


• Product Type
• Sports Supplements
• Sports Drinks
• Sports Foods
• Meal Replacement Products
• Weight Loss Products

• Application
• Pre-Workout
• Post-Workout
• Weight Loss
• Others

• Formulation
• Tablets
• Capsules
• Powder
• Soft Gels
• Liquid
• Gummies

• Consumer Group
• Children
• Adult
• Geriatric

• Consumer Group by Activity
• Heavy Users
• Light Users

• Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered


• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico

• Europe
• U.K
• France
• Germany
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest Of Asia Pacific

• Latin America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest Of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered


• Iovate Health Sciences

• Abbott

• Quest Nutrition

• PepsiCo

• Cliff Bar

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Muscle Pharm

• The Bountiful Company

• Post Holdings

• BA Sports Nutrition

• Cardiff Sports Nutrition

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/sports-nutrition-market-1532/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah did his part Tuesday to keep the hottest team in the major leagues in check. The Toronto bullpen didn't come close to matching his effort. With Manoah lasting six innings, the New York Yankees feasted on the Blue Jays' relievers in a six-run seventh while taking advantage of sloppy defence and questionable umpire calls in a 9-1 rout at Rogers Centre. "When you play close games and you're not really swinging the bats, you've got to make all the plays and we

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Raptors fans in 'Jurassic Park' boo 'fake fans' for leaving Game 6 early

    The passionate fans in Jurassic Park weren’t the only ones who had a bone to pick with the lucky few who got to take in the game from the inside Scotiabank Arena.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas