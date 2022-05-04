USD 62+ Billion Sports Nutrition Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 8.1% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Sports Nutrition Market , finds that the increasing inclination of consumers towards physical fitness is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising availability of a variety of the formulation such as ready-to-drink, gels, bars, and powders, the total Global Sports Nutrition Market is estimated to reach USD 62.7 Billion by the year 2028.



The Global Market is revenue at USD 39.3 Billion in the year 2021, projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

Furthermore, the increase in shift of consumers towards healthy nutritional foods is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Sports Nutrition Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Sports Supplements, Sports Drinks, Sports Foods, Meal Replacement Products), by Application (Pre-workout, Post-workout, Weight Loss, Others), by Formulation (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Soft gels), by Consumer Group (Children, Adult, Geriatric), by Consumer Group by Activity (Heavy Users, Light Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

The report analyzes the Sports Nutrition market competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors.

It offers additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in the coming years.

The sample report includes Latest Drivers and Trends in the Market.

Comprehensive information on factors that will assist Sports Nutrition market growth during the next five years.

The report offers predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Comprehensive study involving market types, application and end-users.

Market Dynamics :

Rising Preferences of a Healthy and Fit Lifestyle to Boost Sports Nutrition Market

The increasing inclination of consumers towards physical fitness is anticipated to augment the growth of the Sports Nutrition Market in the years to come. This is due to the willingness to pay more for healthier alternatives, changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable income of the consumers. Consumers are more concerned about their health these days. Athletes and anyone who engages in severe physical activity are increasingly turning to sports nutrition solutions. Increased engagement in sports, health clubs, sports clubs, and gyms, as well as an increasing emphasis on remaining healthy and in shape is further supporting the market growth. These are some of the major factors that are propelling the sports nutrition business forward. Furthermore, due to the benefits it provides, customers are predicted to adjust their preferences toward healthy nutritious foods, which is expected to boost total demand.

Regional analysis : Asia Pacific Region to Stand Firm on its Leading Position in the industry.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, comprising R&D, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, agreements, partnerships, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and regionally.



Segmentation of Global Sports Nutrition Market:

Product Type Sports Supplements Sports Drinks Sports Foods Meal Replacement Products Weight Loss Products

Application Pre-Workout Post-Workout Weight Loss Others

Formulation Tablets Capsules Powder Soft Gels Liquid Gummies

Consumer Group Children Adult Geriatric

Consumer Group by Activity Heavy Users Light Users

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Availability of a Variety of the Formulation to Accelerate Market Growth

The growing availability of a variety of the formulation such as ready-to-drink, gels, bars, and powders is anticipated to augment the growth of the Sports Nutrition Market within the estimated period. Manufacturers are enhancing the nutritional value of their products by adding novel flavours and useful components. Natural ingredients, caffeine, and reduced sugar content, for example, are used in ready-to-drink beverages. Ready, a sports nutrition company introduced a sports drink with superfruits and B-vitamins in flavours like blue raspberry, peach mango, berry lemonade, fruit punch, orange passion, strawberry banana, mixed berry, and black cherry in February 2021. However, the limited adoption of sports nutrition due to the negative perception among the majority of consumers is expected to hamper the growth of the market in the years to come. Moreover, the rising trend of online marketing along with increasing e-commerce industry is also expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the market within the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Sports Nutrition Market

North America held the largest shares in 2021. This is due to the increasing need and use of supplements in the region. Furthermore, the market's regional growth is likely to be fueled by rising health awareness. Additionally, the existence of a significant number of competitors in the region, as well as rising consumer demand for nutritional foods, is projected to drive the growth of the Sports Nutrition Market in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Sports Nutrition Market:

Iovate Health Sciences

Abbott

Quest Nutrition

PepsiCo

Cliff Bar

The Coca-Cola Company

Muscle Pharm

The Bountiful Company

Post Holdings

BA Sports Nutrition

Cardiff Sports Nutrition



Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Sports Supplements, Sports Drinks, Sports Foods, Meal Replacement Products), by Application (Pre-workout, Post-workout, Weight Loss, Others), by Formulation (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Soft gels), by Consumer Group (Children, Adult, Geriatric), by Consumer Group by Activity (Heavy Users, Light Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)

Recent Developments:

March, 2022: Muscle Pharm Corporation announced it will be expanding into the ready-to-drink protein category with the launch of its new whey protein drink line in the summer of 2022. The new high protein beverage line will be marketed under the leading Muscle Pharm brand, will contain over 20g of protein, be sugar free, and will be available in multiple flavors.

September, 2021: Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. announced that it has acquired the right to use the same plant-based amino acid formulation underlying its flagship Rejuvenate muscle health products to develop a new higher dosage formulation for the sports nutrition market. The first product to be launched using this higher dosage formulation will be JAKTRX Pro Amino essential amino acids.

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Product Type

• Sports Supplements

• Sports Drinks

• Sports Foods

• Meal Replacement Products

• Weight Loss Products



• Application

• Pre-Workout

• Post-Workout

• Weight Loss

• Others



• Formulation

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Powder

• Soft Gels

• Liquid

• Gummies



• Consumer Group

• Children

• Adult

• Geriatric



• Consumer Group by Activity

• Heavy Users

• Light Users



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• Iovate Health Sciences



• Abbott



• Quest Nutrition



• PepsiCo



• Cliff Bar



• The Coca-Cola Company



• Muscle Pharm



• The Bountiful Company



• Post Holdings



• BA Sports Nutrition



• Cardiff Sports Nutrition



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

