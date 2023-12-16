USC's once-vaunted depth at receiver is no more. Will the Trojans regroup?

USC wide receiver Mario Williams celebrates after making a touchdown catch against Washington at the Coliseum on Nov. 4. Williams announced Friday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dennis Simmons had spent the better part of the last two decades coaching college receivers, so it was no small thing last fall, when he suggested that USC’s receiving corps was the deepest he’d ever coached. With so much talent, it seemed the biggest task facing the Trojans receivers coach would be managing all the egos involved.

“Now I understand why Dr. Phil gets paid the amount of money he gets paid," Simmons joked in August.

Four months later, that depth Simmons once enjoyed has since disappeared, leaving USC with glaring question marks at a position that not long ago seemed like a strong suit.

Read more: UCLA and USC football transfer portal tracker: Who's in and who's out?

USC’s two top receivers, Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington, both made their intentions to declare for the NFL draft clear over the past week after accepting invites to the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine game, respectively. Then, on Friday, Mario Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal, leaving USC without three of its four starters from last season.

Williams was the third USC receiver in the past week to enter the portal, joining Raleek Brown and Michael Jackson III. Once a five-star recruit, Williams followed coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, only to watch his production diminish over the course of his time in L.A. Last season, Williams was plagued by drops, but finished with 29 catches, tied for third on the team.

USC wide receiver Dorian Singer makes a one-handed catch against Nevada in September. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

In all, USC is now slated to lose at least 65% of its production at the receiver position.

That mass exodus leaves the Trojans with just two upperclassmen receivers entering the off-season, Dorian Singer and Kyron Hudson, neither of whom were able to establish a consistent role last season.

Singer arrived at USC as a top transfer last off-season from Arizona. But after leading the Pac-12 in receiving as a sophomore, he tallied just 276 yards receiving in his first year at USC.

It could mean USC is left next season with two sophomores as its top receivers, albeit both of them five-star talents. Zachariah Branch may very well step into the No. 1 receiver role, after the electric freshman became the first Trojan ever to be named an All-American in his first year. Duce Robinson, meanwhile, finished tops on the team in average yards per catch (20.47) and flashed plenty of his own big-play ability as a freshman.

Story continues

USC should add two more four-star receivers to the fold next week on national signing day in Ryan Pellum (Millikan High) and Xavier Jordan (Sierra Canyon). But whether either can contribute right away remains to be seen.

Read more: USC players excited Miller Moss will finally get a start at QB: 'Miller's a baller'

Regardless, USC’s passing attack is bound to look plenty different next season. It’s not even clear yet who will be throwing to the Trojans' suddenly thin group of receivers.

Miller Moss will start the Holiday Bowl, but other dominoes could fall at quarterback in the coming days and weeks. One of the nation’s most coveted transfer quarterbacks, Kansas State’s Will Howard, visited USC on Friday.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.