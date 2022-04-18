USC women's basketball commit Aaliyah Gayles, 18, hospitalized after shooting at house party

Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Four people, two adults and two minors, suffered gunshot wounds at a house party in Las Vegas on Saturday evening, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

One victim of the shooting was Aaliyah Gayles, 18, the eighth-ranked women's basketball recruit by ESPN in the class of 2022. She is committed to Southern California, and the school confirmed the incident to ESPN.

The four victims were hospitalized with survivable gunshot wounds. One adult victim was listed in “serious” condition, as she sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her lower extremities. All other victims were reported to be in stable condition, police said.

Police added that the shooting took place after an argument at the party. No suspect has been arrested.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Gayles underwent two emergency surgeries Sunday. Gayles, a 5-foot-9 point guard, participated in the McDonald's All-American game last month. She was also selected for the Jordan Brand Classic, which took place Friday night in Chicago.

Aaliyah Gayles participated in the McDonald's All-American Girls basketball game in March.

"I know there is some that will say it's my fault and I take full responsibility for it but please please keep my baby girl in your prayers Las Vegas," her father, Donald Gayles, wrote on Twitter. "I will give everyone that support (sic) Aaliyah an update but she's ok (she's going to) make it like always thank you all."

As a senior at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas, Gayles averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists in her senior season and led her school to the Class 5A state tournament, according to the Review-Journal.

"Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known," USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a statement to ESPN on Sunday night. "I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can."

Gayles originally committed to USC under former coach Mark Trakh. She decommitted after he retired before rejoining the Trojans' 2022 class in August.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aaliyah Gayles, USC women's basketball commit, shot and hospitalized

