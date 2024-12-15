USC women hold Elon to 30 points for their 10th victory of the season

USC guard JuJu Watkins, right, and Elon guard Raven Preston, left, chase after a loose ball during their game Sunday at Galen Center. The Trojans forced 25 turnovers in the win. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

USC’s schedule has featured a jumble of mid-major and mid-minor opponents visiting the Galen Center, lining up for one-sided thrashings. Sunday was no different when Elon came to town, with the Trojans (10-1) defeating theirColonial Athletic Assn. foes handily 88-30.

But what could coach Lindsay Gottlieb still learn about USC before traveling to face No. 2 Connecticut and star guard Paige Bueckers later this week? An early timeout could signal what still needs to be worked on.

Gottlieb watched an early Elon run after the Trojans allowed two open transition shots to the Phoenix (4-5) — who’d faced only one major conference team — within the first three minutes. After Gottlieb settled her team during the break, USC continued to do what they’d accomplished against the likes of Cal State Northridge, Cal Poly and Fresno State — dominate.

Sophomore guard JuJu Watkins and graduate forward Kiki Iriafen scored in double digits for the 11th time this season, leading the team with 26 and 18 points, respectively.

Toying with small lineups — moving freshman guard Avery Howell into the fold in the spot of a forward — the Trojans forced 12 turnovers in the first half, holding their foes to the lowest score they’d allowed in a half this season: 12 points.

Elon's 30 points were the least USC has given up this season. The Trojans held Elon to 21.2% shooting from the field, while making 46.6% of their shots.

A season-high four-steal performance from graduate guard Talia von Oelhoffen helped USC force 25 turnovers, with the Trojans scoring 36 points off those turnovers. Freshman guard Kayleigh Heckel continued to make hustle plays, leading to acrobatic layups, four steals and 14 points.

Gottlieb’s focus turns to Connecticut on Saturday, when the Trojans will face the No. 2 Huskies in Harford, Conn.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.