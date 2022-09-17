USC women’s basketball in spotlight today at Gamecock football game

Jeremiah Holloway
·1 min read
Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

The South Carolina women’s basketball team is making appearances inside and outside of Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.

Ahead of the football team’s game against No. 1 Georgia, the Gamecocks were posted up at the Under Armour display in Gamecock Village as part of a name, image and likeness event.

Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, Victaria Saxton and others were present at the site.

“We used to come out here and sign autographs all the time and it wasn’t an NIL thing,” Saxton said. “Now we’re getting paid for stuff like this, and I think that’s pretty cool.”

The team was outside for about an hour interacting with fans, signing autographs, taking pictures and playing cornhole. Some players even tossed a football around.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Beal said. “Just to meet a bunch of kids and really get to know them and really know the community. ”

Cooke was featured in the pregame festivities on the field as the celebrity starter leading the crowd in the “GAME! COCKS!” chant.

The team will be recognized for its 2022 national championship at halftime in front of the sold-out crowd.

“I think it’ll be amazing to see a packed out stadium,” Beal said. “I think being able to be in a packed house and how loud it gets, how amazing it gets. It’s gonna be cool.”

The team has an Oct. 31 home exhibition against Benedict. They are expected to open the regular season at home Nov. 7 but have yet to announce a replacement opponent after the BYU game was canceled.

