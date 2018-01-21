USC wins 4th straight with 74-67 victory over Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- In the midst of a long scoring drought, coach Andy Enfield had a simple message for the USC Trojans.

''We talked about toughness,'' Enfield said.

Obviously the Trojans took it to heart, because it sparked an 18-0 rally.

Elijah Stewart had 18 points and USC won its fourth straight with a 74-67 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night.

Jordan Usher added 14 points for USC (15-6, 6-2 Pac-12), who have won four straight in the series against the Beavers (11-8, 3-4).

With their victory over the Oregon Ducks on Thursday, the Trojans won both games in the state of Oregon for the first time since the 2008 season.

Tres Tinkle had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers. Tinkle is the only player in the Pac-12 that has reached double figures in every game this season.

The Trojans fell behind in the second half by as many as eight points, but rallied with just over six minutes left when consecutive 3-pointers from Usher gave the Trojans a 58-54 lead. Jordan McLaughlin added a layup and a 3-point play before an 18-0 run was capped by free throws from Stewart to put USC up 65-54.

The Beavers closed within 69-63 on Stephen Thompson Jr.'s jumper with 1:48 left, but got no closer. Thompson finished with 16 points.

Asked about those two key 3-pointers from Usher, Enfield pointed out that the freshman was 4-for-4 from the perimeter.

''He'd tell you that, too,'' Enfield smiled.

Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said to give Usher credit: ''He hit some good shots. We didn't defend it right, we weren't getting to the corner.''

Tres Tinkle had 16 points on Thursday night and the Beavers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 69-63 victory over UCLA.

McLaughlin scored the Trojans' last eight points, including six consecutive free throws, to help hold off Oregon for a 75-70 victory earlier Thursday night.