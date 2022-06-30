USC, UCLA jumping to Big Ten? Move could rock Big 12 (and college football) landscape

The next wave of college sports realignment could create a conference that stretches from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean.

Southern California and UCLA to the Big Ten is the latest buzz. The report comes from Jon Wilner, author of Wilner Hotline which covers Pac-12 sports.

Wilner reports the move would happen “as early as 2024.”

A USC/UCLA move to the Big Ten would counter the SEC’s recent acquisition of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 and further widen the marketability gap between the SEC and Big Ten and other other Power Five conferences.

Adding the Los Angeles schools also would created the nation’s most far-flung conference, stretching from the West Coast to New Jersey (Rutgers) and Maryland.

What’s more, the move could certainly affect other conferences. The Big 12 already has announced plans to bring in newcomers Houston, Brigham Young, Cincinnati and Central Florida. Would schools in a reduced Pac-12 look to leave, or could the two conferences create some type of alliance?

Those figure to be issues of interest to Brett Yormack, who earlier this week was named to succeed Bob Bowlsby as the Big 12’s commissioner. The league’s television contract expires after the 2024-25 school year, and although Texas and Oklahoma are bound by contract to remain in the league until then, perhaps the SEC will attempt to get those schools into the new league sooner.