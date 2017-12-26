USC tops New Mexico State 77-72 to win Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) -- Bennie Boatwright had quite the eventful week in Hawaii.

Boatwright drained a long 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left and Southern California held off New Mexico State 77-72 in the title game of the Diamond Head Classic Monday.

The Trojans (9-4) won the tournament for the second time in program history with their third consecutive win. They also won the inaugural tournament in 2009.

Three days after being ejected in the first half of Southern California's come-from-behind win over Akron, Boatwright scored a career-high 33 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including six 3-pointers. He also shot a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line, grabbed seven rebounds and was named the tournament's most valuable player.

''I didn't think about that. I honestly just wanted to win three games. That's all I wanted,'' said Boatwright, a 6-foot-10 junior. ''It's just a sign of hard work and my teammates believing in me and guys looking for me.''

New Mexico State held a 72-68 lead with 1:58 remaining, but Jordan McLaughlin banked in a 7-foot jumper and Jonah Mathews tied it with his coast-to-coast layup with 1:01 left.

Boatwright's trey from about 26-feet on the left wing gave the Trojans the lead for good.

''Bennie played terrific basketball,'' USC coach Andy Enfield said.

''To get MVP of the tournament after scoring two points and getting ejected thirteen minutes into the (Akron) game is pretty impressive. Bennie had a couple rough games where he didn't shoot the ball well and just didn't play that well, but he stayed in the gym and he's healthy now. Now I think you're seeing Bennie with a lot of energy and a desire to do a lot of things on the floor to help our team win,'' Enfield said.

Boatwright had 10 points in the first half and shot 6 of 10 from the field after the intermission.