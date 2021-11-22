USC student reported missing after leaving bar to walk home, Columbia police say

A University of South Carolina student never made it home Saturday night and a search is underway for him, officials said.

Michael Benjamin Keen called his father Saturday night and said he was about to walk home from J’s Corner Restaurant & Bar, according to police. That’s on Rosewood Drive, near the South Carolina State Fairgrounds and Williams-Brice Stadium, where the Gamecocks beat the Auburn Tigers Saturday night.

J’s Corner is about a 3-5 minute walk from Keen’s residence, police said.

USC student Michael Benjamin Keen was reported missing by the Columbia Police Department.

The 22-year-old Keen told his father his cellphone was dying, according to police.

Keen’s father has not heard from his son since that call and reported him missing Sunday, saying he’s concerned for his son’s well-being and safety, according to police.

Police did not say if foul play is suspected in Keen’s disappearance, or if he should be considered in danger.

“He would’ve absolutely contacted us today,” Keen’s mother Janet told The Daily Gamecock. “He calls every day. None of his friends have had any contact with him.”

Police said the 6-foot-2 Keen was last seen wearing a green jacket, a polo, jeans, and a baseball cap that said “Cocks.”

Keen is a senior majoring in finance in the Darla Moore School of Business, USC spokesman Jeff Stensland told The State. Keen is scheduled to graduate in December, according to The Daily Gamecock.

Anyone who has seen Keen, or has information about him, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.