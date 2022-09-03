A USC sorority went viral on TikTok. Here’s why they say it was a good thing

Alexa Jurado
·2 min read
Alexa Jurado

Members of Alpha Xi Delta at the University of South Carolina were shocked when a video they posted on the chapter’s TikTok account started to blow up. One million views, then a few million more.

The TikTok is now certifiably viral — it sits at 8.1 million views. That’s more than 200 times the number of students enrolled at USC and 3 million more than the entire population of South Carolina.

It’s also garnered almost 900,000 likes and over 14,500 comments. It was favorited by nearly 30,000 people.

“POV: your party is ending but black beatles starts playing,” the TikTok caption read.

The video was an ode to 2016’s viral “Mannequin Challenge,” which featured people frozen in action as the song “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd played.

The idea to create their own version started as a joke but soon became reality. Chapter president Amanda Pometti said she loves a “throwback” and was inspired by other sororities to do the TikTok.

Rachel Bowling, who runs the account and filmed the video, said it was done in one go and took 30 seconds.

“We didn’t think anything of it,” Pometti said. “We didn’t think it would go viral.”

It gave viewers a glimpse into sorority life at USC, and into AXiD’s house on campus, the women said. Documenting sorority spirit week and recruitment — especially at Southern state schools — has grown in popularity over the last year. Whether it be dancing, sharing outfits of the day or participating in social media trends, TikTok users eat it up.

“Our girls were really excited,” Pometti said. “I was proud of us for us being able to go viral and represent USC. ... It gave USC a little spotlight.”

During recruitment week, some of those rushing had seen the video. Bowling said they got great feedback.

Some comments poked fun at the sorority, while others reminisced about internet trends of yore. But USC was quick to hype up its students.

“Snap girls. I think you dropped something. OUR JAW,” the official USC account commented.

