USC School Of Dramatic Arts Dean Resigns Over Student Relationship

The USC School of Dramatic Arts Dean has resigned, admitting to dating a student in what he characterized as “evidence of irresponsibility.”

Dean David Bridel’s resignation came after another woman revealed the relationship at a USC town hall meeting on Wednesday of this week. A day later, Bridel sent a letter to faculty acknowledging the relationship with a BFA senior in 2009. He claimed the relationship ended amicably and said its depiction was “grossly inaccurate.”

However, he acknowleged his fault in his letter. “I fully accept, however, that my behavior in 2009 demonstrated a failure in judgment and evidence of irresponsibility. I apologize, profusely, for any harm I caused by my conduct in 2009.”

Provost Charles Zukoski said that he had accepted Bridel’s resignation and would look into the allegation. School of Cinematic Arts Dean Elizabeth Daley was named interim dean.

News of the relationship came during a meeting for faculty, students, and alumni of the MFA in acting program and was first reported by the Daily Trojan. The student was not named and has not been identified in any official documents.

Bridel is the second dean to resign under new USC President Carol Folt in less than a year. Bridel became dean in 2016 after being a faculty member for 10 years. He is the founding and artistic director of the Clown School in Los Angeles and has worked as a playwright, director and performer.

