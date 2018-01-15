USC rides 14 3-pointers to 84-67 victory over Utah

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Southern California played with a chip on its shoulder. First, the Trojans were still mad about teammate De'Anthony Melton being held out this season. Second, they didn't like the reminders Utah was dropping about its eight-game winning streak over the Trojans.

So USC took out its frustration by making a season-high 14 3-pointers in an 84-67 victory on Sunday night that was its first since Jan. 12, 2013.

Jonah Mathews scored 17 points to help the Trojans (13-6, 4-2 Pac-12) complete a weekend sweep after routing Colorado by 19 points.

''We made a statement to Utah because they were talking trash to us,'' Mathews said. ''Before, during, after - the whole game. We tried to keep our composure and let the scoreboard talk for us as it did.''

The Utes (10-7, 2-4) were led by Justin Bibbins with 19 points, all in the second half. They hit consecutive 3-pointers to open the game for their only lead.

Then the rout was on.

USC raced to a 32-11 lead, making eight 3-pointers by four different players in the run. The Trojans shot 60 percent from long range on the way to a 46-22 halftime lead. They had balanced scoring, too, with Shaqquan Aaron, Jordan McLaughlin and Elijah Stewart each chipping in nine points.

''They made a lot of threes at the beginning of the game that we shouldn't have let them make,'' said Jayce Johnson, who had 14 points and nine rebounds. ''If we can stop that, then we can take control of the game.''

The Utes were plagued by 32 percent shooting - making just eight field goals - and 11 turnovers that led to 15 points by the Trojans in the half.

USC kept up its sharpshooting in the second half.

Bennie Boatwright, who had just two points in the first half, scored eight of USC's first 11 points, extending the lead to 57-32.