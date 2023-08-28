USC recruit Daniel Hill explains decision delay: ‘Everybody wasn’t on the same page’

Running back Daniel Hill of Meridian, Mississippi had the attention of three fan bases locked down as the days counted down to his scheduled Aug. 23 commitment announcement.

South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee are his top three schools, and one was hoping to hear their name called last Wednesday. But Tuesday, however, Hill announced he wouldn’t announce on the 23rd.

“Really just everybody wasn’t on the same page. That’s pretty much it,” Hill said Sunday night. “Really nothing more to it. It was just that everybody wasn’t on the same page, and we decided to move it back. You got to get everybody on the same. That’s pretty much all I can say.”

That postponement was too bad for one program, because Hill had a good idea about which one he was going to announce for.

“I really made up my mind, I’d say, probably two days before that,” Hill said. “I wasn’t set, but I had a school in mind, somewhat.”

Now, it’s back to the decision drawing board for Hill and his family, and there’s no new commitment date in site at this time. Many family meetings are ahead.

“That’s the plan for us to sit down a few more times and talk about it, honestly,” Hill said. “We’ll just talk as a family and try to get everything on the same page and go from there.”

In the meantime, the recruiting of Hill by the Gamecocks, Crimson Tide and Vols continues. USC coaches remain in regular contact.

“We’ve been talking recently,” Hill said. “They asked me why I pushed it back, and I told them. Other than that, we’ve just been talking. I’ll most definitely be coming up there for a game, I just don’t know which game yet. I haven’t decided on the games I want to go to yet.”

Hill opened his season Thursday night with his Meridian High team losing to Quitman 7-6. He scored his team’s touchdown on a pass reception after lining up as a wideout.