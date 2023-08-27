USC President: We’re making changes to improve workforce development

I came to this country in 1985 from Greece because the United States was undeniably the world leader in producing and attracting the best talent.

While our country remains strong, international competition has increased significantly. Our economic dominance is challenged amid the growth in new technologies, advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

Meeting that competition requires a well-educated workforce equipped with the necessary critical skills for their professional careers. As S.C. House Speaker Murrell Smith (R) wrote recently, “South Carolina’s higher education system has a responsibility to educate the future workers of this state for the jobs this economy is producing.”

The University of South Carolina is ready to meet that challenge.

The American model of a liberal arts-based higher education has been successful in producing competent professionals and engaged citizens. However, in today’s environment, university graduates need additional critical skills and experiences to secure better jobs and build rewarding careers.

In this next evolution, USC is introducing certificates for teaching key digital and workplace skills that will arm students with expertise that researchers found most in-demand by employers. And to retain talent, the state’s flagship university, with the support of the S.C. General Assembly, piloted an innovative program this summer that provides financial incentives for USC students working as interns at South Carolina companies in critical fields.

Combined, these programs will better prepare Gamecocks with the expertise needed inside the work environment. They also will become crucial if South Carolina wins federal funding for a transformational sustainable-energy tech hub capable of capturing new high-tech businesses while luring and retaining top talent in the state.

Using findings from a Deloitte report examining workforce needs, USC is preparing four interdisciplinary certificate programs emphasizing key know-how needed in a variety of jobs. Every student, regardless of their major, can benefit from these four-course certificates as they compete for highly sought-after positions upon graduation.

The first certificate is debuting this month and will ­teach in-demand digital skills including web design, database management, computer networking and data visualization.

USC is expecting to add three more certificate programs in the spring semester focusing on strategic thinking and communications, project management and leadership, and data analytics and visualization.

With the on-hands skills required to earn these certificates, students will boost their versatility, adaptability and compatibility – all crucial needs that employers seek today.

Research indicates that students have a better chance of career success if they get direct experience in their chosen field while still in college. Furthermore, most employers prefer to hire recent college graduates who have interned in their companies.

This summer, USC got a jump start on a new program funded by the S.C. General Assembly that provides $3,000 awards to incentivize USC students to take in-state internships in high-demand industries.

This summer, the university awarded just over $1 million to 335 students from the Columbia campus for internships in manufacturing, health, energy, automotive, aerospace and financial services fields. Students from nearly 80% of S.C. counties earned these incentives, which are paid in addition to their salaries.

USC worked closely with the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance, the state’s top industrial trade association, to match more than 100 of these interns with 35 of its members, including notable large employers such as Boeing, Dominion and BMW.

The internship incentives – vital recruiting tools for students and businesses – will become available at all eight USC campuses statewide starting this fall.

With Gov. Henry McMaster signing the Statewide Education and Workforce Development Act in May, the state is increasing its efforts to streamline programs that help employees find and prepare for innovative jobs.

Through coordinated efforts of higher education, government and the private sector to create innovative programs and develop strategic investments, the United States can maintain its leading position in producing and attracting the world’s best talent.

Workforce development programs, like those at USC, can help South Carolina strengthen its employment base with students who are ready to meet the evolving needs of the business world.

Michael D. Amiridis is president of the University of South Carolina.