USC players interrupting Nebraska's pregame midfield huddle led to a brief scuffle

Screenshot: Fox Sports

Opposing players often clash at the end of a game or just after it's ended when emotions and adrenaline are running high. But sometimes, things get heated during pregame when both teams are on the field warming up, like before Saturday's Nebraska-USC game.

The Cornhuskers were on the road in Los Angeles on Saturday, and, as is tradition under head coach Matt Rhule, they huddled at midfield for a pregame prayer and meeting. Apparently, some USC players took exception to that and appeared to successfully interrupt the meeting.

As the Lincoln Star Journal noted, some Trojans were stretching and "involved themselves in the meeting," which led to a small and brief scuffle, forcing members of both teams' staffs to intervene.

Things got a heated between USC and Nebraska ahead of today's game 👀 pic.twitter.com/CpK6Cl4HcR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2024

A few USC players were unhappy with Nebraska's usual team meeting at midfield. pic.twitter.com/zCrvMnz9fM — Luke Mullin (@LjsLuke) November 16, 2024

It doesn't look like any punches were thrown, but there was some shoving and a lot of animated words.

More via the Lincoln Star Journal:

Nebraska defensive line coach Terrance Knighton attempted to control the situation on one side of the huddle, while veteran leaders such as Ben Scott and Isaac Gifford exchanged words with USC’s Elijah Hughes. A USC staffer eventually removed Hughes from the huddle, with a limited amount of pushing and shoving as Nebraska vacated the midfield area.

Good thing this situation didn't escalate, especially before kickoff. But here are a couple other angles of the brief clash between players.

USC did not like Nebraska doing its pregame prayer at midfield of the Coliseum. Things got pretty chippy when the #Huskers were at midfield. Overhead a USC player walking up the Tunnel after saying, “The game hasn’t event started and they are starting sh**.”



Quite an… pic.twitter.com/BhzvTzqkdC — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) November 16, 2024

Nebraska walked right onto USC’s logo and some USC players and analysts took exception. Bryson Allen-Williams and Sam Greene are involved. Lots of yelling and clapping. pic.twitter.com/imbXu4LIGY — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) November 16, 2024

Words being exchanged at midfield way before kickoff between USC and Nebraska. USC DL always huddles at midfield before games. Entire Nebraska team came out to do the same and things started to simmer. Stopped short of getting physical. pic.twitter.com/bBmzvWmAPY — Erik McKinney (@ErikTMcKinney) November 16, 2024

More NCAAF!

Pitt blew its late lead over Clemson by allowing Cade Klubnik's game-winning 50-yard TD

Is Utah QB Isaac Wilson related to Denver Broncos QB Zach Wilson?

Tracking college football coach firings and changes in 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: USC players interrupting Nebraska's pregame midfield huddle led to a brief scuffle