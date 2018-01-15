USC players emotional about De'Anthony Melton ruled out

Southern California forward Chimezie Metu, and guard Shaqquan Aaron, right, reach for a rebound along with Utah forward Chris Seeley during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. USC won 84-67. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Getting official word that De'Anthony Melton won't play for Southern California this season only intensified his teammates' emotions.

Leading scorer Chimezie Metu, a close friend of Melton's, is particularly upset, and it showed with a technical Sunday in an 84-67 victory over Utah.

Melton, a sophomore guard who averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season, was ruled out earlier in the week. He had not suited up in any games as the school investigated what it initially referred to as ''a potential issue regarding eligbility.''

Melton was one player mentioned in the FBI probe into college basketball, which revealed a pay-for-play scandal where schools would funnel money through shoe companies to a player in exchange for their commitment.

Federal prosecutors alleged that David Elliott, a Melton family friend, accepted $5,000 with the understanding that he would steer Melton toward a particular agent and financial adviser when the guard entered the NBA.

Melton's attorney, Vicki Podberesky, has said there is no evidence that an exchange took place. However, while USC investigated Elliott, other NCAA violations surfaced. Melton cooperated by giving USC cellphone records and bank statements.

''Based on information discovered through its internal investigation regarding the receipt of extra benefits, primarily to a close family friend of De'Anthony Melton, USC has concluded that De'Anthony will not compete with the USC men's basketball team in the 2017-18 season,'' the school's statement read.

Podberesky has maintained throughout the investigation that Melton knew nothing about any violations.

USC coach Andy Enfield has been a staunch defender of Melton, insisting the player did nothing wrong.

''As tough as it on him as a person and on the team, he continues to amaze me,'' the coach said. ''We saw something special in him when we recruited him. We were only Pac-12 school to offer him a scholarship.''