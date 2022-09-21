USC will pay many of its employees more. Workers union says it’s not enough

Alexa Jurado
·3 min read
Poor People's Campaign, A National Call For Moral Revival/Poor People's Campaign, A National Call For Moral Revival

More than 1,300 University of South Carolina employees will receive a pay raise in an effort to increase employee retention and attract talent.

“It was well overdue,” said Caroline Agardy, vice president for human resources, in a news release. “The only way you can assemble and retain a diverse and highly qualified workforce is to compensate them competitively.”

Most are full-time staff members working in custodial services, facilities, maintenance, groundskeeping, student services, audiovisual services, IT product support and library services, according to a news release.

In October, all USC staff members will receive new job titles with new pay ranges. Some will receive a raise next year as a result — about 650 at the Columbia campus and 4,300 system-wide.

In addition, nearly 700 other employees will earn more because USC will raise its minimum wage to $14 an hour beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The previous minimum was $12 an hour, which the university rolled out in January 2022.

Currently, 686 employees are below the new minimum, according to data Agardy presented at the board of trustees meeting Sept. 16.

“Our compensation will be more equitable and fair, and we will create career paths for our employees so they can see their career at USC,” Agardy said at the board meeting.

These changes will cost the university more than $5.2 million annually, system-wide, said university spokesman Jeff Stensland. A chunk will be subsidized by funds allocated for university strategic priorities.

“It is absolutely necessary. For us, the most important infrastructure is our human infrastructure,” USC President Michael Amiridis said. “We’re making an investment in our human infrastructure.”

Information on what the average raise will be was not available.

These decisions followed a human resources study on classification and compensation.

The study found that staff turnover has more than doubled since 2018, Agardy explained. It’s currently about 18% for classified employees, she said.

Lack of advancement opportunities and compensation dissatisfaction are leading factors in USC employees leaving their jobs, according to a survey performed by the university’s human resources department.

The university has also revised minimum job requirements to expand applicant pools, and so more USC graduates are qualified for entry-level jobs at USC, Agardy said at the board meeting. The minimum job changes largely involve reducing the amount of experience required, Stensland said. Additionally, education can count as years of experience.

But some say these changes aren’t enough.

The United Campus Workers union of South Carolina at USC launched a campaign last year to raise the minimum wage at USC to $15 an hour. While the union applauded the university on this change, they say the university needs not only a higher minimum wage but also yearly pay increases that keep pace with the cost of living.

“There are still many part-time, student, and contract employees who are not impacted by this minimum wage increase,” said Benjamin Brown, a member of the union. “They will continue to make poverty wages and struggle to make ends meet until the university pays a living wage to all its workers.”

Union members said they will continue to fight for their requests.

“We are and will be persistent until we see the manifestation of our work,” said Bobbie Keitt, a union member.

“Our labor is bearing fruit, and the results of our efforts prove that when workers stand together and get organized, we can win,” said Anson Foster, a union member.

Faculty positions will not be affected by these changes.

