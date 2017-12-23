USC opens second half to blitz Akron 84-53

HONOLULU (AP) -- Elijah Stewart scored 20 points, Chimezie Metu 16 and Jonah Mathews 13 and Southern California rallied past Akron for an 84-53 win in a first-round game of the Diamond Head Classic Friday.

USC (7-4) overcame a nine-point deficit in the first half and narrowed the deficit to 33-29 at halftime. The Trojans emerged from the break on a 20-5 run with Stewart and Metu scoring 15 to put USC up 49-38 with 14:39 to play.

The Trojans shot 61 percent (17 of 28) from the field in the second half and were 27 of 55 (49.1) overall.

''If you play poorly enough long enough eventually you get tired of it, and I think our players got tired of playing below their capabilities,'' ISC coach Andy Enfield said.

''And tonight they came out in the second half - really, we started to play better at the end of the first half - and played more as a team and in the second half we were terrific as a team,'' Enfield said.

Stewart, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, shot 6 of 14 from the field, but made three of his seven attempts from beyond the arc, and was 5 of 6 at the free-throw line. He scored 15 of his points after halftime.

USC was 10 of 23 deep and 20 of 27 at the free throw line.

Jaden Sayles scored 12 points and Daniel Utomi and Eric Parris added 11 apiece for Akron (6-3).

The Trojans mixed up their defenses, but primarily utilized a 2-3 zone. Consequently, Akron shot just 32 percent (16 of 50) from the field for the game.

''We've been really good against zone up today,'' Zips coach John Groce said. ''When we have seen it, we've usually tore it up, to be honest. Today we weren't quite as good. Now, what I will tell you is they're very big, they're very long and they cover a lot of ground in that zone.''

BIG PICTURE

Akron: The Zips have yet to win a game away from their home court this season. All six of their victories have taken place at the James A. Rhodes Arena. Friday's game marked their first contest on a neutral court this year. They have been outscored by an average of 22 points in their three losses.