How USC men’s basketball team earned Arizona Tip-Off title win over Grand Canyon

Two thousand miles away and two games later, the South Carolina men’s basketball won the Arizona Tip-Off.

Following up a late-night win over DePaul on Friday night (technically Saturday morning), the Gamecocks on Sunday took down Grand Canyon 75-68 to take the early-season title back to Columbia.

South Carolina is 5-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Here are a few key observations from the Gamecocks’ win.

Turning it over

The Gamecocks had nine turnovers in the first half, four during a 4:27-long drought. Guard Meechie Johnson was responsible for three turnovers, after a few less-than-stellar passes.

Still, Grand Canyon had 12 turnovers too. Guard Collin Moore had three turnovers. Both teams had three steals apiece.

Moving the ball in transition has been hot-and-cold throughout these first five games for USC. In some games, there’s been little to no issue. In other games, like the first half against Grand Canyon, it need to get cleaned up.

Yet again, so many fouls

There were 50 fouls called during Friday’s game against DePaul. Sunday night followed it up with another 45, making it almost 100 fouls called during two basketball games.

BJ Mack continued to dance around foul trouble, picking up four and playing through the final 10 minutes of the second half. Myles Stute received a Class A technical foul early in the game, and played the entire second half with three personal fouls.

While USC has been navigating these new charge rules the NCAA established in the offseason, consistently putting its best players in scenarios with three or more personal fouls in the waning moments is going to be a problem down the road.

Momentum to bring home

USC doesn’t have another game until after Thanksgiving. After picking up these two wins away from Columbia, in a tournament too, taking home a little bit of November hardware can be beneficial for the back half of the nonconference schedule.

The Gamecocks are having multiple players reach double digits every game, this week is was Mack and Stute. Every game, at least six players are scoring, on Sunday it was eight.

South Carolina is shooting over 50% from the field, and 43% from beyond the arc. There are specific game situations USC hasn’t capitalized on, like a few rollout 3s or getting a basketball to end a scoring drought. It’s also still November.

The road is going to get harder here on out, but improvement is still improvement. And head coach Lamont Paris is showing a lot of improvement from this time last season.

Next four USC MBB games

Nov. 28 - vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Dec. 1 - George Washington, 7 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)

Dec. 6 - at Clemson, 8 p.m. (ACC Network)

Dec. 9 - at East Carolina, noon (ESPNU)