USC men’s basketball’s schedule is coming together. What we know so far

The non-conference schedule for South Carolina men’s basketball is rounding into form.

On Tuesday, the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic released the bracket for the eight-team tournament at TD Arena on Nov. 17-18 and Nov. 20. South Carolina will open play Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. against Colorado State on ESPNU, then will play either Davidson or College of Charleston on Nov. 18.

The other side of the bracket includes Furman, Penn State, Old Dominion and Virginia Tech, and the championship game will be played Nov. 20 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Though USC’s full schedule has not yet been released, a few non-conference matchups for first-year head coach Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks have already been announced. The Gamecocks will travel to Georgetown on Dec. 3 and will take on UAB on the road on Dec. 14. USC hosted both teams last season as part of home-and-home series.

USC will host Western Kentucky on Dec. 22 and South Carolina State on Dec. 29 and will host rival Clemson on a date that has yet to be announced.

Stephen Igoe of Host The Colours and Rocco Miller of The Bracketeer reported South Carolina will play East Carolina on Dec. 17 at a neutral-site game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, but the game has not been announced by either school. The Bracketeer also lists TBD home games against Presbyterian and USC Upstate and a road matchup against George Washington.

Last month, the SEC released conference opponents for men’s basketball, with dates and times to be announced at a later date. The Gamecocks will host Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena, and they will travel to Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri.

USC will play both home and away games against Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Times, dates and broadcast information for all of those matchups — as well as USC’s non-conference scheduled — will be released at a later date.

A former Wisconsin assistant under Bo Ryan and Greg Gard and a five-year head coach at Chattanooga, Paris is taking over the USC program from 10-year coach Frank Martin. The Gamecocks are coming off an 18-13 season in which they did not earn a bid to the NCAA tournament or NIT, but they’ll have a new-look roster that features five-star freshman G.G. Jackson — the highest-rated signee in school history.