USC Indefinitely Suspends Kevin Porter Jr.

USC suspended freshman guard Kevin Porter Jr. for "conduct issues" before Sunday's game against Oregon, head coach Andy Enfield announced.

Enfield gave no time period of the suspension, but said it was indefinite.

"He was suspended for conduct issues," Enfield said to the Los Angeles Times. "We'll reevaluate his future with the program this week."

Porter missed seven games earlier this season due to a thigh bruise before playing in Thursday night's overtime loss to Oregon State. Porter had five points, four rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes.

Porter, who is averaging 10.7 and 3.4 rebounds a game, was missed on Sunday as USC was blown out 81-60 at Oregon.

“We just sat around Eugene for three days now,” Enfield said.

It’s very disappointing. We need all our players to be healthy and available. The last thing you want to do as a head coach is suspend any of your players, but when there’s conduct issues, we have no choice."

USC is 9-8 on the season and are in danger of missing the NCAA tournament for the second straight year.

The schedule doesn't get any easier, as the Trojans' next three games are against UCLA, Arizona and Arizona State.