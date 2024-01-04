USC, Fox 11 And Politico To Co-Host First Debate In Race For California’s Open U.S. Senate Seat

USC Dornsife, Fox 11 Los Angeles and Politico are co-hosting the first debate of California’s candidates for an open U.S. Senate seat.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Republican Steve Garvey have been invited to participate in the Jan. 22 event. It will start at 6 p.m. PT at USC’s Bovard Auditorium, with Fox 11’s Elex Michaelson and Politico’s Melanie Mason co-moderating.

The participants were selected based on the results of a Politico/Morning Consult poll last month of likely primary voters. The poll showed Schiff leading, with Garvey in second followed by Porter and Lee.

Fox 11 will broadcast the debate along with the Fox affiliate KTVU in the Bay Area. FoxLA.com and Politico.com will livestream the event, and KFI-AM will also broadcast it on its station and the iHeart Radio app.

The top two finishers in the March 5 primary will go on to the November general election. The race is to fill the seat held by Dianne Feinstein, who died in September. Laphonza Butler was appointed to fill the seat, but chose not to compete in the election in the race to fill it for a six-year term.

