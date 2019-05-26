USC football signee ties California state 100-meter record

USC signee Kenan Christon became the third male to win state titles in both the 100 and 200 at the same meet. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

USC signee Kenan Christon has some serious speed.

The football recruit tied the 100-meter dash record at the California state high school championships on Saturday with a state-winning time of 10.30 seconds.

“Normally I look at the clock when I finish, but I didn’t this time,” Christon told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I feel good. Usually I have the [4x100] relay as a warm-up but not this time, so I made sure I got ready.”

Boys 100 coming at you. Kenan Christon of Madison is the winner. pic.twitter.com/QCYH0aEFt7 — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) May 26, 2019

Christon signed with USC as a three-star athlete in the class of 2019. He played running back in high school and slots in as a potential early contributor at the position for the Trojans in 2019 and will also run track for the school.

Christon isn’t just really fast over 100 meters, either. He won the state title in the 200-meter dash as well and became the third male to win California titles in both the 100 and 200 in the same meet.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

