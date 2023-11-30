USC football losing a third wide receiver to transfer portal, report says

Another South Carolina wide receiver is expected to enter the transfer portal.

Gamecocks redshirt freshman wide receiver Kylic Horton will likely jump in the transfer portal when it officially opens on Monday, according to a report by on3.

In two years at South Carolina, Horton only saw the field in three games and did not catch a pass for the Gamecocks.

After a high school career playing 8-man football at Clarendon Hall in Summerton, Horton joined South Carolina as a three-star prospect.

Horton is the third wide receiver on Thursday to reportedly be headed for the transfer portal, joining Juice Wells and Landon Samson.