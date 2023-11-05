Advertisement

USC Fires Its Defensive Coordinator As Team Drops Out Of The AP Top 25

USC quarterback Caleb Williams said he was going home to hug his dog after the team lost to Washington, 52-42, on Saturday, the Trojans’ third loss in four games after a 6-0 start.

He wasn’t the only one struggling. After the game, Southern California fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch with two games left in the disappointing regular season.

USC, now 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Pac-12, surrendered 572 yards and 52 points to No. 5 Washington. USC was unranked in Sunday’s AP Top 25 for the first time in coach Lincoln Riley’s two-year tenure at the school.

USC will have defensive line coach Shaun Nua and inside linebackers Coach Brian Odom as co-defensive coordinators for the remainder of the season, which includes games against Oregon and UCLA before a llikely minor bowl game.

