USC fans get first live look at new LED lights in Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina football fans got to experience the new light show live for the first time Saturday.

Garnet and white flashed from the lights as seen in videos previously leaked to social media, and they came in a variety of patterns.

As the team prepared to come out of the tunnel, the lights blinked with garnet and white in alternating patterns.

While “Sandstorm” played, the lights quickly flashed garnet and white, spreading up and down the fixture from left to right.

During the national anthem, the lights turned red, white and blue. The red and blue lights were displayed in groups of two within the remaining white lights. The lights did not flash during the anthem.

The new LED lights are among the most visible changes the team made to the stadium this year. Installation began in May, and videos of the lights began to circulate on the internet starting in June.