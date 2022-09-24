USC doesn’t want to raise tuition next year. It’s in the hands of the general assembly

The University of South Carolina says it needs $29.5 million to keep up with inflation and avoid raising tuition for all students at the Columbia campus and another $4.7 million to avoid a tuition hike system-wide.

USC’s board of trustees on Friday approved a budget request for this money for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Overall, the university’s budget for the next fiscal year is $1.8 billion, including $301.1 million in new requests for the main Columbia campus. They will be submitted to the state legislature for consideration.

“This request reflects our priorities: serving our students and enhancing the university’s ability to make a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians,” said USC President Amiridis in a news release.

Board chairman Thad Westbrook said it is a chance to address the needs of the entire state.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to partner with the Governor and General Assembly to ensure we can accomplish that mission together, while keeping tuition prices affordable for South Carolina families,” Westbrook said in a news release.

If approved, it will be the fifth year in a row that the university has keep tuition the same. In-state students currently pay $12,688 per year for tuition and out-of-state students pay $33,928, according to the university website.

The board is also requested $94 million for classroom and lab renovations, a recurring $10 million for the establishment and support of the a statewide Rural Brain Health Network and Brain Health Institute and $30 million to bring the Brain Institute to the new BullStreet health sciences campus. These are the university’s priorities, said spokesman Jeff Stensland.