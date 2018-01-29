USC cruises to sixth straight win over struggling Cal

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- USC coach Andy Enfield doesn't let his players check their phones at halftime, which is why he was able to play a joke on Elijah Stewart.

Stewart was 0-for-4 from the field against Cal, and Enfield told him that all his former coaches from nearby Westchester High School and his family and friends would leave if he didn't start playing better.

It was all in jest, but Stewart answered. Stewart scored all 16 of his points in the second half and Jonah Mathews also added 16 to lead USC to a 77-59 victory over Cal on Sunday at USC.

''He's a very sarcastic person, that's what I've learned over my four years here,'' Stewart said of Enfield. ''My teammates came and rallied me up. Screamed at me some. Told me to shoot it. When the first one went in, my confidence came back.''

USC (17-6, 8-2 Pac-12) has won six consecutive games and remained in second place in the conference standings behind No. 11 Arizona (8-1). The Trojans have won eight of their last nine games.

Cal (7-15, 1-8) is mired in a funk as its lost eight consecutive games, something the Bears haven't done since 1992.

''The first half was promising,'' Cal coach Wyking Jones said. ''There were a few turnovers we could have scored on, but we have to be able to put together a 40-minute game. You have (Chimezie) Metu down on the block. They are strong and athletic. They're a tough team to score against.''

The Bears got outscored by 16 points in the second half.

Mathews made a 3-pointer from the baseline nine seconds before halftime to give USC a 31-29 lead at the break. Cal turned the ball over 14 times in the first half and USC scored 17 points off those miscues.

USC got hot to start the second half as Stewart made back-to-back 3-pointers for a 39-31 lead and the Trojans never looked back. Later, Mathews again made consecutive 3s from each corner as part of an 8-0 run that gave USC a 62-47 lead with 8:53 left.