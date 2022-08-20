USC breakaway fraternities make own rules, defy campus ban on fall freshman recruiting

Teresa Watanabe, Debbie Truong
·8 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA -AUGUST 19, 2022:USC students walk by Zeta Beta Tau fraternity house while making their way along USC fraternity row, 28th St. in Los Angeles, during the kick off of rush week. Several fraternities including Zeta Beta TAu formally severed ties with USC earlier this month. Now those frats have come together to form the University Park Interfraternity Council. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
USC students walk by the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity house while making their way along fraternity row during the kickoff of rush week. Several fraternities including Zeta Beta Tau formally severed ties with USC earlier this month. Now those frats have come together to form the University Park Interfraternity Council. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

On a warm Friday afternoon, a large crowd of young men walked along 28th Street near USC wearing sneakers, colored shorts and lanyards imprinted with their names as they visited one fraternity house after another.

They were welcomed by other young men dressed in colorful T-shirts branded with their fraternity name and graphic designs — one showed a hand wrapped around a glass bottle, another played off the "Kill Bill: Vol. 2" movie poster that featured a blond woman brandishing a sword. Another showed a retro image of a woman in formal attire being offered a bottle of soda — “Rush Kappa Alpha 2022,” the shirt said.

Rap and house music blasted from speakers. The guys shot hoops and lobbed a volleyball in a sand pit. And on the sidewalk, prospective and current fraternity members traded notes. “This one had the free burritos,” one said to two young men next to him.

In many ways, such fall "rush" or recruitment activities are a Greek life rite of passage. But they are limited at USC. In 2017, the university banned fall rush for first-year students after multiple reports of hazing at frat houses and longstanding faculty concerns about the negative effect of pledging rituals on student grades and health.

However, the eight fraternities that welcomed first-year students to their recruitment event Friday had all disaffiliated from USC last week. In a bold move and despite USC warnings, they decided that, for better or worse, they would rather be free from what they said are unfair university policies and chart their own course.

A group of young men talk on a balcony
USC students mingle at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house on Friday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

As USC students, they remain subject to campus conduct rules and laws against hazing, sexual assault and other misconduct.

USC strongly criticized the move to disaffiliate and invite first-year students to rush, saying in a statement that such fall recruitment "has been repeatedly shown to be unsafe for new students." The university, which stripped the breakaway fraternities of the right to use the USC name, logo or campus Greek life resources, also asserted they were "chafing at procedures and protocols designed to prevent sexual assault and drug abuse and deal with issues of mental health and underage drinking."

The university has posted a prominent warning against the breakaway fraternities on the campus Greek life portal:

"The following groups are NOT AFFILIATED with USC. They are not subject to oversight by university staff, and have elected to forgo support resources and other benefits provided to recognized student groups. Some groups are undertaking unauthorized recruitment. Students are STRONGLY RECOMMENDED to not join or affiliate with these organizations."

But Harrison Murphy of the newly formed University Park Interfraternity Council, an umbrella organization for the breakaway chapters, said Friday the claim that they were rebelling against strict party rules is untrue.

"I want to say unequivocally that no, we are not disaffiliating to dodge these social event policies that were put into place," said Murphy, a senior majoring in political science and history.

In fact, he said, the 15 chapters that were members of the USC Interfraternity Council last year first recommended most of the strict rules issued by a university working group after multiple allegations of drugging and sexual assault at Sigma Nu and other fraternity house parties in fall 2021.

Fraternity leaders came up with the rules to post security guards at hallways leading to bedrooms, create "sober rooms" to provide drunk partygoers with water and food, provide toxicity testing kits for those who suspect they had been drugged, and require alcohol to be served in closed containers. Some chapters even hired emergency medical technicians for parties, he said, and all social events are staffed by third-party security guards and licensed professional bartenders. The University Park Interfraternity Council is abiding by all of these rules and will not admit any fraternity facing misconduct allegations, he said.

Young men shake hands
USC students at Beta Theta Pi fraternity house during the kickoff of rush week. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Murphy said members that separated from USC did so because they felt the university's policies toward Greek organizations were unfair and flawed. For instance, he said, USC banned all social events from November 2021 through January 2022 even for fraternities that had done no wrong. Most were not able to resume events until March due to lengthy new safety training requirements, he said.

Despite months of negotiations between USC and the fraternities, the two sides could not reach agreement on the scope of sanctions or a faster timeline to resolve their conflicts.

"We reached a final point where the [breakaway] groups did not want to go through another year of this type of system," said Judson Horras, president of the North American Interfraternity Conference, which represents more than 6,200 member chapters in 57 national and international men’s fraternities.

Horras, whose national organization is supporting the USC breakaway groups, said the university's group sanctions were backfiring. "They are creating a silencing effect for members of the community to hold individuals accountable and report the behavior to the school for fear that other members who did nothing wrong ... will be penalized."

USC declined to respond to questions about the fairness of its process or potential effect on reporting wrongdoing.

The issue of fall rush has long been a flashpoint at USC. In 2015, the Academic Senate passed a resolution calling for deferred recruitment of first-year students until the spring, noting that more students missed class or attended class exhausted or intoxicated during their pledging commitments. The USC undergraduate student body passed its own resolution opposing deferred recruitment.

USC officials banned fall rush for freshmen in 2017, citing a study two years earlier that indicated two-thirds of on-campus sexual assaults at USC took place at a fraternity or sorority house and that 20 peer institutions had some form of deferred recruitment.

Several fraternities and one sorority sued USC in 2018, arguing that the deferred recruitment policy violated their state protections of free association and imposed discriminatory restrictions on them that were not required for other student organizations. Both the trial court and appellate court upheld USC's claims that the actions were based in legitimate academic concerns.

USC students talk in front of fraternity house.
USC students mingle in front of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house Friday. Several fraternities, including Lambda Chi Alpha, formally severed ties with USC earlier this month. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Some experts backed USC's argument that fall rush for first-year students could be unsafe. John Hechinger, author of “True Gentlemen: The Broken Pledge of America’s Fraternities,” a 2017 book on fraternity culture focusing on Sigma Alpha Epsilon, said research indicated that hazing incidents declined when rush is deferred for a school term. He added that many fraternities lobby against such bans because they drive down membership — and lucrative dues.

But Horras said more than 90% of fraternities across the nation are permitted by their campuses to conduct fall rush for freshmen. That includes UCLA, UC San Diego, UC Irvine and most of the other UC and California State University campuses.

At UC Irvine, fall rush for new students helps them find a "home away from home" and provides them an immediate support system to adjust to campus and an alumni network for career and leadership opportunities, said campus spokesman Tom Vasich.

"The brotherhood and sisterhood from fraternities and sororities really help new students to adjust if they are a first-gen, a transfer student, a commuter student or just someone trying to figure out university life," Vasich said.

The University of the Pacific in Stockton banned fall rush for first-year students for years but reinstituted it last fall to help students quickly find community after two years of pandemic isolation, said Maria Blandizzi, vice president for student life. She said there has been no increase in student conduct problems or decline in academic performance.

At USC, it remains unclear how the showdown between the university and the disaffiliated Greek chapters will play out — especially with sorority members who are prized attendees at fraternity parties.

Sorority leaders were evaluating the decision by fraternities to disaffiliate, said Valeria Hernandez Echegaray, vice president of public relations for the USC Panhellenic Council, which represents nearly a dozen campus sorority chapters. Earlier this week, she said the council planned to seek more information and discuss a response.

The National Panhellenic Council, an umbrella organization for more than two dozen sororities in the United States and Canada, allows sororities to interact with disaffiliated fraternities as long as the fraternities left the university while still in good standing.

“Without more information, we can’t speak to the details of the situation at USC,” said Dani Weatherford, chief executive of the National Panhellenic Council. “However, we have long understood that organizations choose to disaffiliate from universities for a variety of legitimate reasons, because in some cases Panhellenic organizations have done so as well.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Winnipeg rower discovers love of sport after recovering from rare form of cancer

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • International rugby tournament kicks off in Ottawa to honour 9/11 hero, support LGBTQ rights

    The world's largest amateur rugby tournament has its opening ceremonies in Ottawa Wednesday, with more than 1,700 players from 20 countries participating. What sets this biennial tournament — the Bingham Cup — apart from others, is the fact it has become a world cup of gay and inclusive rugby. This is the tourney's 10th anniversary, and is being held in Canada for the first time. The Bingham Cup is named after Mark Bingham, a rugby player who died on Sept. 11, 2001, when he and a group of passen

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • CEBL's Guelph Nighthawks relocating to Calgary for 2023 season

    One of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six franchises is moving across the country. The league announced on Wednesday that it is relocating the Guelph Nighthawks to Calgary in time for the 2023 season. The team, which will play out of Calgary's WinSport Event Centre, will be renamed and rebranded. Commissioner Mike Morreale said in a press release that the league has been eyeing a move to Calgary "for a long time." "Relocating a franchise from our smallest market to Canada's thir