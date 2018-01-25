USC beats Stanford 69-64 for 5th win in a row

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jonah Mathews turned his back as Daejon Davis tossed up the potential tying 3-pointer with 4 seconds left.

Mathews' teammate, Nick Rakocevic, watched nervously, thinking the shot looked good from his vantage point.

It wasn't, and Southern California escaped with a 69-64 victory over Stanford on Wednesday night to move into a virtual tie with Arizona atop the Pac-12, although the Trojans (7-2) trail the idle Wildcats (6-1) by percentage points.

''My heart stopped a little bit,'' Rakocevic said.

Mathews added, ''I turned around because I didn't want to look.''

They couldn't be blamed for having flashbacks to USC's 77-76 loss on a shot from beyond half-court at Stanford on Jan. 7.

But the worries were brief, and the Trojans continued their best start in league play since 2002, when they were also 7-2.

''Our confidence is through the roof right now,'' said Rakocevic, who had nine points and eight rebounds.

Mathews scored 18 points and Chimezie Metu added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (16-6), who have won five in a row and 10 of 12.

''Our defensive perspective has changed a lot over the last few weeks,'' Rakocevic said. ''We emphasizing defense a lot more and we're doing a good job of executing.''

The third-place Cardinal (11-10, 5-3) got 16 points from Reid Travis. Michael Humphrey and Dorian Pickens each added 14 points.

''We weren't in the flow of the game,'' Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. ''It was kind of 'Hey, let's go out there and see how it goes and figure things out.' It can't be that way.''

Humphrey hit a 3-pointer and Davis made two free throws that got Stanford to 66-64.

Jordan McLaughlin had a rocky time in the final seconds. He missed a 3-pointer and then missed 3 of 4 free throws that left USC clinging to a 67-64 lead.