USC beats Santa Barbara 98-87, snaps Gauchos' 7-game streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Chimezie Metu is known for his rim-rattling dunks. He showed some variety on his way to a career-high 31 points, hitting three 3-pointers.

''I've been working on it all summer,'' he said of his long-range shooting. ''I'm still a dunker at heart.''

Metu also went 6 of 8 from the free throw line in leading Southern California to a 98-87 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Sunday night, snapping the Gauchos' seven-game winning streak.

Elijah Stewart added 19 points, Jonah Mathews had 16 points and Nick Rakocevic had 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for the Trojans (6-3) in their highest scoring game of the season. Jordan McLaughlin had a career-high 19 assists that tied the Pac-12 single-game record and broke his own school record of 16 set last year.

''I was just trying to break the record,'' said McLaughlin, who wasn't aware of the mark until the public address announcer mentioned it.

Gabe Vincent and Max Heidegger scored 17 points each for the Gauchos (8-3), who fell to 1-14 in the all-time series. Leland King II added 15 points.

USC hit five 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the second half and opened a 73-48 lead, its largest of the game. Metu had consecutive long-range baskets.

''He worked on it this summer,'' McLaughlin said, explaining the team's trust in Metu's 3-point shooting. ''We want him taking good ones, which he has.''

McLaughlin had 11 of his 19 assists in the second half, when the Trojans got outscored 54-46.

''I knew what to look for,'' he said. ''Coach showed how they played defense and I've been in the system for four years.''

The Gauchos put together a 21-6 spurt, including eight by Vincent, to close to 79-69. But they never got closer.

Metu took over from there, scoring eight of USC's next 10 points and extending the Trojans' lead to 89-73. He had four dunks in the second half, two of them coming back-to-back during his offensive spurt. The junior forward had 20 points in the second half.