USC Annenberg Unveils The Inclusion List, Ranking Most Inclusive Episodic TV Series In Front Of And Behind Camera

The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative on Thursday unveiled its latest The Inclusion List, a data-driven ranking system that looks to identify the most inclusive TV series across broadcast, cable and streaming in front and behind the camera.

The list, a collaboration of the Inclusion Initiative and the Adobe Foundation, used data on personnel from the 2021-2022 broadcast season and streaming series from 2021-2023. More than 560 series were scored, looking at 4,500 series regular roles and more than 11,000 crew members across more than 110,000 behind-the-scenes positions were evaluated.

Leading the Top 100 lists were the recently ended Queen Sugar from OWN, HBO’s The Baby and the CW’s All American: Homecoming on the broadcast and cable side, and Raising Dion (Netflix), Gentefied (Netflix), The Garcias (Max), The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray (AppleTV+), Reasonable Doubt (Hulu), Now and Then (Apple TV+), Rap Sh!t (Max), With Love (Amazon Prime), First Kill (Netflix), and Swarm (Amazon Prime) among others on the streaming side.

The list also includes names of 20 producers behind the most inclusive shows, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter topping with 10. That list also includes names like Ava DuVernay, Ravi Nandan, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and more.

Click for the full Inclusion List.

The rankings evaluated gender, race/ethnicity, LGBTQ+, disability, and age representation for series regular cast, while gender and race/ethnicity were assessed across 10 positions — Director, Writer, Producer, Cinematographer, Editor, Composer, Costume Designer, Production Designer, Casting Director, and First Assistant Director – to create a crew score.

“The series named to The Inclusion List are those in which the creative and personnel choices reflect inclusive decision-making,” Annenberg Inclusion Initiative founder Stacey L. Smith said. “On the casting side, the series regulars across these series are representative of the real world and the audiences they reach. Behind-the-scenes, these programs have teams that demonstrate just how possible it is to hire creative professionals from all backgrounds.”

