USB Devices Market to Touch USD 46.08 Billion by 2025, from USD 19.00 Billion in 2018 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read

New York, USA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “USB Devices Market information by Type, by Product, by Connector Type, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 46.08 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 13.9% by 2025.

Market Scope:
USB devices are gaining traction owing to need for rapid transfer of data. Evolution of connectivity standards and adoption of USB ports in devices can prove to be lucrative for the market. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) report on the USB devices market covers a comprehensive analysis conducted with the help of primary and secondary market research methods. It covers prospects on the industry for the forecast period (2020-2027) while taking into consideration the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dominant Key Players on USB Devices Market Covered are:

  • Samsung Corporation (South Korea)

  • Transcend Information Inc. (Taiwan)

  • Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

  • Netac Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Intel Corporation (US)

  • Corsair Memory Inc. (US)

  • Micron Consumer Products Group Inc. (US)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Imation Corporation (US)

  • SanDisk Corporation (US)

  • Teclast Electronics Co.

  • Ltd. (China)

  • Verbatim Americas LLC. (Japan)

  • Kingston Technology Corporation (US)

  • ADATA Technology Co.

  • Ltd (Taiwan)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8671

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:
Market Drivers
Increasing Use in Consumer Electronics to Drive Market Demand
The increasing consumption of content and ease of downloading large files due to breakneck internet speeds can drive demand for USB devices. Rise of IT hubs and emergence of consumer retail market are likely to bode well for the market. Revision of USB standards for facilitating connectivity performance and data transfer between peripherals and USB devices can favor market. Ease in development and demand for customized devices will net huge revenue for the market.

Online Sales Channel to be Lucrative for Global Market
The online sales channel is expected to be lucrative for USB devices as various manufacturers have developed websites for easy payment or partnered with ecommerce sites. Considerable discounts on products as well as increasing trend of online shopping can bode well for the market. Various discounts and payment options for electronic products will propel market demand.

Wireless USB Devices to Disrupt Market Growth
Wireless USB is a communication protocol used in latest consumer electronic devices and devices compatible with the standard. The technology can support high-speed wireless connectivity and suited for parallel streams of content. It also contains the speed and security of wired technology.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on USB Devices Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/usb-devices-market-8671

Security Concerns to Hamper USB Devices Market Growth
The low security protocols for protecting USB devices can be a challenge to market growth. This is due to hackers using USB devices for disseminating malware, viruses, and other harmful software. Lack of protection for firmware and its use in stealing corporate secrets can impede market growth.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:
USB 3.0 to Gain Market Share
By type, the global USB devices market has been segmented into USB 1.0, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and others. The USB 3.0 segment is set to gain a large market share owing to increasing consumer demand for high-speed interfaces. Huge demand for compact devices with maximum storage capacity and technological enhancements can drive segment demand in the market. Introduction of the Stream Protocol that allows logical streams within an endpoint can be favorable to the segment.

Flash Drives to be Highest Selling Segment
On the basis of product, the global USB devices market has been segmented into memory card readers, webcams, USB, flash drives, computer peripherals, scanners & printers, digital audio players, and others. The flash drives segment is set to drive maximum demand owing to innovation in storage devices and demand for maximum storage capacity among customers. The wide compatibility with various devices, good transfer speed, and small size can bode well for the segment demand.

Talk to Expert:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/8671

Type C Connector to Gain USB Devices Market Share
On the basis of connector type, the global USB devices market has been segmented into type A, type B, type C, and lightning connector. The type C segment is poised to capture a major market share owing to adoption of the latest standard by latest device manufacturers. This is evident by its presence in latest Android smartphones and Apple laptops.

Automotive Industry to Gain Market Share
Major applications of the global USB devices market has been segmented into healthcare & medical devices, IT & telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive, and others. The automotive industry is expected to gain a large market share owing to demand in vehicle infotainment systems. Need for power and data transmission by car owners can drive market demand for USB devices.

Regional Analysis
North America to Lead Global USB Devices Market
North America is expected to lead in the global USB devices due to a strong presence of players from automotive, manufacturing, and consumer electronics companies. In addition, the use of wireless devices due to its portability and convenience can drive market demand significantly. Adoption of USB Type-C devices as well as presence of latest ports in smart devices can fuel demand. Canada and the U.S. are major contributors of the market over the forecast period.

Share your Queries:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8671

COVID-19 Impact on the Global USB Devices Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global USB devices market growth. This is attributed to preference of cloud and rise of contactless methods of operation. Ease in development of manufacture of portable devices and custom-made devices for better connectivity can drive market growth. Relaxation of restrictions and demand for USB-based peripherals will favor market demand in the coming years.

Industry Update
BIO-key International, Inc., has launched the BIO-key EcoID II, a USB fingerprint scanner. The product can be beneficial to enterprises looking to authenticate verification without investing in biometric scanners.

Related Reports:
Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) Device Market Research Report: Information by Application (Laptop/Notebook, Servers, Desktop, and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030

Wireless Audio Device Market, By Technology (Bluetooth, Airplay, Wi-Fi), By Application (Electronics, Automotive, Institute), By Product (Soundbar, Wireless microphone, Wireless headset) - Forecast 2027

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian hockey phenom Sarah Fillier poised for breakout at Beijing Olympic

    CALGARY — The first time Sarah Fillier played for Canada's women's hockey team, she found herself looking across a hotel room at her heroine. A rapt, nine-year-old Fillier watched on television as Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice for Canada in Vancouver en route to Olympic women's hockey gold in 2010. A teenage Fillier saw Poulin produce the late equalizer and overtime winner to repeat in Sochi, Russia, four years later. "Seeing her just dominate was always really inspiring," Fillier said. Those

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Terry scores team-leading 23rd goal, Ducks beat Bruins 5-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik H

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • It's men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Hockey Hall of Famer and Islanders great Clark Gillies dead at 67

    Clark Gillies won four straight Stanley Cups with the Islanders and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002.

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Maple Leafs make sweeping changes with practice lines

    Sheldon Keefe is spreading his top-end talent across the roster.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with quarterback Collaros on contract extension

    WINNIPEG — American Zach Collaros will be under centre this season to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers chase a third straight Grey Cup title. The Bombers announced Thursday evening they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with their starting quarterback, who was the CFL's outstanding player last season. Collaros was scheduled to become a free agent next month. The six-foot, 222-pound former Cincinnati star will return for a third season with Winnipeg and 10th in the CFL. Collaros w

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl