USA's Quinn Hughes will miss 4 Nations Face-Off; Jake Sanderson replaces him

The USA will be without one of its top defensemen when the 4 Nations Face-Off begins this week.

USA Hockey announced Sunday that Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes will miss the tournament because of injury. Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson will go in his place.

Hughes, last season's Norris Trophy winner, had missed the Canucks' final four games before the 4 Nations break. He had 59 points in 47 games this season while averaging more than 25 minutes a game.

He will miss a chance to play with his brother, New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes, at the tournament.

Even without Quinn Hughes, the USA still will have one of the better defenses in the tournament.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski has 59 points in 55 games. Former Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox (New York Rangers) and Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins) also are on the blue line. Sanderson is heading toward a career best with 35 points in 55 games.

The tournament – featuring the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden – runs Wednesday to Feb. 20 in Montreal and Boston. The USA's first game is Thursday night against Finland.

4 Nations Face-Off schedule, TV

(Times p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Canada vs. Sweden at Montreal, 8, TNT

Thursday, Feb. 13: USA vs. Finland at Montreal, 8, ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 15: Finland vs. Sweden at Montreal, 1, ABC

Saturday, Feb. 15: USA vs. Canada at Montreal, 8, ABC

Monday, Feb. 17: Canada vs. Finland at Boston, 1, TNT

Monday, Feb. 17: Sweden vs. USA at Boston, 8, TNT

Thursday, Feb. 20: Championship game at Boston, 8, ESPN

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 4 Nations Face-Off: Quinn Hughes ruled out for Team USA