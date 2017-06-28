Usain Bolt wins 100 meters at Golden Spike meet

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) -- Usain Bolt started the European leg of his final season before retirement with a victory in the 100 meters at the Golden Spike meeting on Wednesday.

At the meet where he has most frequently competed in his career, with nine appearances, Bolt reeled in the rest of the field after a trademark slow start to cross the finish line in 10.06 seconds.

The time fell short of his season best of 10.03, clocked in the world record holder's final race at his native Jamaica on June 11.

Bolt is preparing for the world championships in London in August, the final major competition for the eight-time Olympic champion.