Usain Bolt Says Keeping Up with 'Pandemonium' of Three Kids Is More Challenging Than Olympics

Usain Bolt is a proud father of three who has no problem living in the pandemonium.

The 34-year-old is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist widely regarded as the fastest man in the world, but Bolt is not sprinting after gold these days. Instead, he's chasing after his three kids.

While it takes plenty of training to becoming a world record–holding Olympian, Bolt tells PEOPLE that it's more taxing to prepare for fatherhood.

"[It's harder] being a father of three, of all of them, especially when they're crying," Bolt says. "It's great, but everybody's crying. It's pandemonium in the house."

Bolt announced the birth of his first child, daughter Olympia Lightning, in July 2020. Last month, he introduced his newborn twins, Saint Leo and Thunder, on Instagram with a sweet family photo.

He says of welcoming a set of twins: "It's a lot more time consuming, but I enjoy it. It's always a challenge, and now I've had help from my parents and my significant other's parents also. So, it's not as crazy, but I'm enjoying it. I'm looking forward to them just growing up and just having fun."

Bolt says his children are starting to show physical characteristics of athleticism, but he doesn't want to pressure his kids into following his footsteps, instead encouraging them to follow their own unique dreams.

"I'm sure they're going to be tall, I can tell. When they get their checkup, they're like, 'Wow. They're really growing. They're going to be tall.' So, I know that much, but for me, anything they want to do, I'm just going to support them," the proud dad says. "That's always a key thing: Just support your child in whatever they want to do. So if they don't want to run, if they don't want to do sports, I'm okay with it."

Though Bolt would love for his kids to be trained athletes who continue his legacy when they grow up, he says he won't force his kids into competing — even if he would love to cheer them on from the stands.

"It would be wonderful to sit in the stands and watch any one of them just to compete," he says. "That's a high level, and even to win, it would be a dream come true. But as I said, I won't pressure. I won't pressure, but it would be a great experience as a dad, as an Olympian, to watch your kid as an Olympian, running with the Olympians."