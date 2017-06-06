Usain Bolt to run 100 at the Golden Spike meet in June

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2016 file photo Jamaica's Usain Bolt poses with his gold medal for the men's 4x100 meters relay during an athletics podium ceremony at the Summer Olympics at Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Bolt will return to the Golden Spike in the Czech city of Ostrava. Organizers say the eight-time Olympic champion will run the 100 meters at the meet scheduled for June 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

PRAGUE (AP) -- Usain Bolt will return to the Golden Spike track meet in the Czech city of Ostrava to run the 100 meters.

Organizers say the eight-time Olympic champion will run on June 28.

Bolt will race for the ninth time at the meet, part of the IAAF world challenge series, as part of his preparations for the world championships in London in August.

Bolt says ''I think (the Golden Spike) was the first professional track meet that invited me to run back at the start of my career and it is fitting that I should return there in my final season.''

Bolt previously said he didn't plan to run the 200 meters in his final season.