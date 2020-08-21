Usain Bolt Quotes With HD Images: 10 Powerful Sayings by the World's Fastest Man on Success and Life to Celebrate His 34th Birthday

Regarded by many as the greatest sprinter of all time, Usain Bolt celebrates his 34th birthday today (August 21, 2020). The Jamaican athlete is a world record holder in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4 × 100 metres relay. An eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Usain Bolt is the only sprinter to win Olympic 100 m and 200 m titles at three consecutive Olympics Games (2008, 2012 and 2016). Usain Bolt and Girlfriend Kasi Bennett Name Their Daughter Olympia Lightning, Olympics Sprinter Shares her First Pictures.

Born in Sherwood Content, a small town in Jamaica, Bolt is one of the most decorated sprinters of all-time and is the most successful athlete of the world championships. An eleven-time World Champion, the Jamaican sprinter won consecutive World Championship 100 m, 200 m and 4 × 100 metres relay gold medals from 2009 to 2015, with the exception of a 100 m false start in 2011. So as one of the best athletes turns a year older, we take a look at some powerful sayings by him on life and success.

Usain Bolt Powerful Quotes

"No Matter How Far You Get Ahead Of Me, I’m Gonna Catch You. That’s My Mentality That I Go There With"

"Dreams Are Free. Goals Have A Cost. While You Can Daydream For Free, Goals Don’t Come Without A Price. Time, Effort, Sacrifice, And Sweat. How Will You Pay For Your Goals?"

"There Are Better Starters Than Me, But I’m A Strong Finisher"

"Repeating Is Harder Than Anything Else"

"Don’t Think About The Start Of The Race, Think About The Ending"

"You Have To Set Yourself Goals So You Can Push Yourself Harder. Desire Is The Key To Success"

