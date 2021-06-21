Usain Bolt & Partner Kasi Bennett Announce Newborn Twin Sons

Olympic legend Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett announced the birth of twin boys on Sunday. The couple have named them Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt.

Bolt shared the news on Instagram with a Father's Day family photo but did not say when the twins were born.

Bennett also posted a shot of the couple posing with the twins and daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt captioned: "Happy Father's Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!"

Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️

Saint Leo Bolt ⚡️

Thunder Bolt ⚡️@kasi__b pic.twitter.com/Jck41B8j3J — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) June 20, 2021

Bolt, who has won eight Gold medals at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, won’t be at the Covid-19 affected Tokyo Olympics this year, having retired in 2017.

He holds the world records for 100 metres and 200 metres. He is the only sprinter to win the 100m and 200m double at three consecutive Olympics.

Bolt, who won 23 major championship golds in a glittering career, tried to turn to professional football after his track career ended, but failed to secure a contract and retired from all sport in 2019.

"It was a good experience. I really enjoyed just being in a team and it was must different from track and field and it was fun while it lasted," he said at the time.

The sprinter had trained with Borussia Dortmund and Norweigian side Stromsgodset but his best opportunity came with the Central Coast Mariners of Australia’s A-League. Appearing in friendlies with the club, Bolt scored a double in a match in October and earned the chance to sign a contract with the team.

