Usain Bolt insists he will advise unborn child to avoid following in his footsteps for career in sport

Usain Bolt insists he will advise his unborn child to not compete in sports.

The eight-time Olympic champion is contemplating the next stage of his life after leaving behind athletics in 2017.

And the Jamaican is expecting a baby with his partner Kasi Bennett and is aware of the enormous pressure that will inevitably be placed on them.

It is for this reason that Bolt, 33, wants to guide his child away from the sporting world.

“I’m going to say no, initially,” Bolt tells The Times. “If they do, I will support it.

“But I think the pressure is going to be too much — especially at the level I left it. It’s going to be tough to follow.”

Bolt’s legacy is secure after bringing down the curtain on a glittering career three years ago at the World Championships in London.

The sprint king over three consecutive Games, grabbing the famous double in the 100m and 200m in Beijing, London and Rio, Bolt’s world records in both still stand and are seemingly untouchable, no matter Nike’s latest technological breakthrough.

Bolt is almost nervous about explaining his legend to his child when the time is right, but admits he is excited for the journey.

Usain Bolt is excited to be a father (Getty)

“You have to wait until they get to a certain age to explain to them that people are going to expect a lot from you, because of what I’ve done in the past,” he adds. “I’ll wait until the time is right to explain.

“I’m excited and nervous. I’m really good with kids but to actually have a kid 24/7 is slightly scary.

“Other parents say, ‘You’ll be fine . . . you’ll lose a lot of sleep but you’ll be fine.’ I’m kind of relaxed — I’m excited to see what happens.”