Usain Bolt has given his baby daughter a truly fitting name, complete with epic middle moniker

Usain Bolt has given his baby a truly fitting name for the daughter of the fastest man in recorded history.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist, headed to social media to introduce fans to his newborn daughter, whom he has chosen to name Olympia Lightning Bolt.

The former Jamaican sprinter announced his baby’s name while celebrating his girlfriend Kasi J. Bennett's birthday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️🎉🎊💫 pic.twitter.com/FhlwdaF2Zx — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 7, 2020

“I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and to let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u,” he wrote alongside a series of images of his partner and their new child.

“I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face.

“Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt.”

Usain Bolt has given his daughter a truly epic baby name, pictured here in February 2020. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for BudX)

Bolt also shared a picture of the adorable tot in a beautiful pink dress labelling the image on Twitter with little Olympia’s full name for the second time.

The Olympian and his partner have so far kept the baby name secret, after Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness announced the news of the birth seven weeks ago.

Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Ovo5PzVQAt — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 7, 2020

But following the name reveal fans were quick to head to social media to show their appreciation for the fitting moniker.

Story continues

Read more: Gwyneth Paltrow jokes Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby name choice is more controversial than Apple

Best name of 2020 by far — Dude (@footankledude) July 7, 2020

Olympia Lightning Bolt is such a powerful name. Sounds like she descended from Mount Olympus in a golden chariot, escorted by Zeus himself. — Dunder Mifflin, Corporate (@1_MrWonderful) July 7, 2020

Her second name is lightning...you know she will be on the tracks 2035 — Gasheri (@sherry__shayd) July 7, 2020

The greatest name of all time — Mo🌊 (@LamarHeisman) July 7, 2020

No way is her middle name Lightning. Nicely done. — David Hill (@Dave_Hill3006) July 7, 2020

Despite giving his daughter a name fitting for a future sprinter, Bolt, has previously revealed that he isn't sure whether he would push any future child of his towards athletics, believing their dad’s legacy could be tough to follow.

“That's going to be hard for my kid,” he said, via the Mail Online.

“If they want to do it, I'm fine with it. But initially I'm going to say don't do it, because I know the pressure that will come along with it.”

Read more: Celebrities who are pregnant or have given birth during lockdown

Bolt first announced his partner’s pregnancy in January, when he shared an image of his Bennett cradling her baby bump.

In the caption he added the words: “I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE.”

Bolt isn’t the only celebrity to choose an unusual, yet fitting, middle name for their child.

Zoey Deschanel and partner Jacob Pechenik opted to call their daughter Elsie Otter. While Elsie is coming back into fashion as a nod to grandmothers, the addition of Otter gives it a modern twist.

Jamie and Jools Oliver are fans of unusual first names and middle names, choosing to give each of their five children a unique collection of monikers. Their fifth child, River Rocket, joins older siblings Daisy Boo, Petal Blossom, Poppy Honey and Buddy Bear.

Read more: Katy Perry plans to let her baby play a part in choosing her own name

River is becoming quite the choice as a celebrity baby name, but Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green decided to switch things up by using it as a middle name and adding the equally unusual Journey for a first name.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody chose the rising in popularity, Arlo, for their little boy, but to give it an unusual twist they added the really quite unusual Day.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are also fans of unique middle names, opting to call their second child, a son, Dimitri Portwood, with the middle name appearing to honour Kutcher’s stepfather, Mark Portwood.

Of course, no middle name could top that of Elon Musk and Grimes baby boy, born back in May. The couple shared that they’d named their baby X Æ A-12, but later confirmed they had tweaked the name to X Æ A-Xii.

There isn’t a middle name out there that could top Æ A-Xii right?



