Usain Bolt declares ‘the speed is great’ as he attends F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The fastest man in the world has spoken out about being at one of the fastest circuits on the calendar as he attends the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Usain Bolt declared “The speed is great” as he prepared to watch the qualifying races on Saturday (18 November).

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “Vegas itself is such a big entertainment city, so to actually bring the Formula One here is just brilliant. We have heard about it for a while, so for it to actually happen is beautiful.”

The athlete also spoke of his admiration for Britian’s Lewis Hamilton.